Shifting Ophthalmology Retina Market: Proactive Planning for Late-Stage Clinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why, despite the development of numerous novel treatments in ophthalmology, there is still a significant need for more cost-effective and patient-friendly options. The featured speakers will discuss how the aging global population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are contributing to an increase in eye disorders. Attendees will gain insights into how to navigate the changing landscape, which is crucial for timely trial delivery and overall success.
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the introduction of many novel ophthalmology treatments in recent years, more cost-effective and patient-friendly treatments that reduce patient burden and provide improved outcomes are required.
With an aging population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the number of patients suffering from eye disorders continues to rise. Drug developers have responded, leading to a full pipeline with many early-phase candidates advancing to later-stage clinical trials. Upscaling to a global landscape is critical to the success of a program.
Join this webinar to learn about the current ophthalmology clinical trial landscape, challenges of late-phase ophthalmology trials and key insights to ensure on-time trial delivery and success.
Join experts from PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jennifer Christiansen, PhD, Senior Director, Deputy Pillar Head, Ophthalmology; Tracey Roberts, MS, Executive Director, Pillar Head, Ophthalmology; Dr. Debra Schaumberg, ScD, OD, MPH, Vice President & Global Head, Strategic Development Consulting; Chair, Research Leadership Council; and Lisa Williams, LPN, Senior Director, Clinical Trial Services, CorEvitas Vestrum Health Data, for the live webinar on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Shifting Ophthalmology Retina Market: Proactive Planning for Late-Stage Clinical Success.
