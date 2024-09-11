Shifting Ophthalmology Retina Market: Proactive Planning for Late-Stage Clinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why, despite the development of numerous novel treatments in ophthalmology, there is still a significant need for more cost-effective and patient-friendly options. The featured speakers will discuss how the aging global population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are contributing to an increase in eye disorders. Attendees will gain insights into how to navigate the changing landscape, which is crucial for timely trial delivery and overall success.

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the introduction of many novel ophthalmology treatments in recent years, more cost-effective and patient-friendly treatments that reduce patient burden and provide improved outcomes are required.

With an aging population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the number of patients suffering from eye disorders continues to rise. Drug developers have responded, leading to a full pipeline with many early-phase candidates advancing to later-stage clinical trials. Upscaling to a global landscape is critical to the success of a program.