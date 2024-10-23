Shifting Perceptions in Psychedelics: Challenges and Progress in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will explore the key considerations necessary for designing and operationalizing studies within this unique and emerging field. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the current landscape of psychedelic clinical development and discuss critical considerations for ensuring scientific rigor, patient safety, data quality and ethical conduct. They will also provide a comprehensive review of the recent advisory committee (ADCOM) meeting and the FDA action letter concerning Lykos' new drug application (NDA) for the use of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) as a treatment for PTSD.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of the regulatory landscape for clinical trials involving psychedelic drugs, including current perspectives and guidance that can influence study design and execution. The speakers will explore the key considerations necessary for designing and operationalizing studies within this unique and emerging field.

Join experts from Premier Research, Carlos Langezaal, PhD, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs; and Andreas Schreiner, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Neuroscience and Analgesia, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

