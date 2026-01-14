ShiftSwap™ Partners with LaborAI to Create Seamless Workforce Management Solutions

ShiftSwap™, a leading workforce management platform, has teamed up with LaborAI, an advanced labor planning and optimization solution, to create a strategic partnership simplifying how operations leaders align labor with real-time demand. Labor planning is becoming increasingly complex. With demand changing daily, sometimes hourly, operations leaders must stay efficient without overstaffing or straining their teams. LaborAI solves this by using over 1,000 Industrial Average Standards across 37 touchpoints to accurately calculate labor needs. With ShiftSwap™, organizations can instantly act on those insights through voluntary overtime, voluntary time-off, and shift coverage tools. Together, they create a seamless solution: LaborAI identifies labor needs, and ShiftSwap™ executes them.

A Data-Driven Partnership

This partnership provides operations, HR, and workforce planning teams with a cohesive approach to matching labor with demand. LaborAI forecasts workloads through ERP or WMS data, while ShiftSwap™ enables fast action with automated shift management and notifications.

Hisham Khaki, President of ShiftSwap™:

"Operational excellence requires strong leadership and rigorous workforce management. With ShiftSwap, operations leaders can translate labor plans into action by aligning staffing to demand while improving associates' lives. We're proud to partner with LaborAI, whose innovative planning technology significantly elevates how organizations forecast and optimize labor. Customers who plan with LaborAI and execute with ShiftSwap will be better positioned to achieve sustained operational excellence."

Lee Rector, President of LaborAI:

"Labor has always been the biggest cost—and the biggest variable—in running a warehouse. Yet most organizations still don't have a system that tells them exactly how many people they need to get the work done well. LaborAI was built to solve that problem. By pairing our accurate, touch-level forecasts with ShiftSwap's ability to execute staffing decisions in real time, we're giving operations leaders something they've never had before: complete control of their labor plan."

About ShiftSwap™

ShiftSwap™ is a shift management platform tailored for the hourly workforce. It provides leadership and employees with opportunities to post shifts for coverage. ShiftSwap™ helps organizations reduce labor costs, decrease absenteeism, improve retention, increase morale, and build a more flexible workforce. Also, increasing employee engagement and efficient communication. Learn more at https://shift-swap.com

About LaborAI

LaborAI specializes in intelligent labor forecasting to help organizations maintain efficiency without overstaffing or operational disruption. Using advanced machine learning and modern demand modeling, LaborAI equips leaders with accurate labor recommendations for each day's expected volume—powering better planning and confident decision-making. Learn more at getlaborai.com.

