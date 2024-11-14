ShikSona Beauty Broadens Collection with New Indelible LipLiner and Stained Lip Silk Collections

Following the success of their revolutionary In The Spotlight Lipstick Collection, ShikSona Beauty unveils two new lip collections to elevate and perfect any look.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShikSona Beauty, the award-winning beauty brand renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovations: the Indelible LipLiner Collection and the Stained Lip Silk Collection. These new offerings bring precision, vibrancy, and lasting power to the beauty routines of women everywhere, empowering them to define, enhance, and express their unique style with ease. Unlock two timeless treasures for flawless, all-day lip looks:
Indelible LipLiner Collection:
Introducing the Indelible LipLiner Collection, a range of ultra-precise, automatic lip liners designed for flawless lip definition and all-day wear. With a creamy, non-transferable, and waterproof formula, these liners provide an ideal foundation for lip color, preventing feathering and ensuring lasting perfection. Whether used to outline or fill in lips completely, the Indelible LipLiner doubles as a long-wearing lipstick, available in a variety of shades to complement any look.
Stained Lip Silk Collection:
For those seeking bold, vibrant color that endures, the Stained Lip Silk Collection offers a luxurious, silky-smooth lip stain that glides on effortlessly and holds up throughout the day. Each shade provides smudge-proof, intense color that stays put from morning to night, delivering a sophisticated finish without touch-ups. When paired with the Indelible LipLiner, the Stained Lip Silk creates an indelible lip look, bringing rich pigmentation and depth to any style.
Together, the Indelible LipLiner and Stained Lip Silk Collections provide beauty enthusiasts with an expanded repertoire of professional-grade products designed to last. Ideal for those who value both high-performance makeup and ethical practices, these collections embody ShikSona's dedication to innovative and purposeful beauty solutions.
"It's so hard to find long-lasting lip stains and liners that contain healthy ingredients and are also vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free," says Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi. "We are so excited to introduce this beautiful lip collection in vibrant, universal colors that are safe to use AND won't budge from your lips for hours!"
Elevate your lip game and discover the Indelible LipLiner and Stained Lip Silk Collections, available now at shiksonabeauty.com
About ShikSona Beauty:
Co-Founded by sisters Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi, ShikSona Beauty aims to empower every woman to conquer each day with elegance and ease through the brand's products. Boasting a range of beauty gems including nude lipgloss shades, two-in-one split shade lipsticks, and their revolutionary skincare products, the throughline of ShikSona Beauty is versatility, multi-use, and multi-purpose. Additionally, the brand is proudly vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Experience the ShikSona difference – where beauty is a celebration of you.
