ShikSona Beauty Unveils Nourishing Lip Butters to Elevate Everyday Glamour

"With this product, we wanted to make sure that we are not only providing a pop of color, but also including key ingredients that can help improve the texture and hydration of your lips." - ShikSona Beauty Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi Post this

Whether you're looking to hydrate, gloss, or glow, the Lip Butters are made to move with you and seamlessly fit into every moment of your day. It's beauty that works as hard as you do.

"After launching our Skincare Line, we are excited to debut our first cosmetic product infused with healthy skincare ingredients," says Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi. "With this product, we wanted to make sure that we are not only providing a pop of color, but also including key ingredients that can help improve the texture and hydration of your lips."

As with all ShikSona products, the Lip Butters are crafted with a commitment to clean beauty and are vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Available now at shiksonabeauty.com, the ShikSona Lip Butter Collection is your new go-to for color, care, and confidence.

About ShikSona Beauty:

Co-Founded by sisters Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi, ShikSona Beauty aims to empower every woman to conquer each day with elegance and ease through the brand's products. Boasting a range of beauty gems including nude lipgloss shades, two-in-one split shade lipsticks, and their revolutionary skincare products, the throughline of ShikSona Beauty is versatility, multi-use, and multi-purpose. Additionally, the brand is proudly vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Experience the ShikSona difference – where beauty is a celebration of you.

Website: shiksonabeauty.com

IG: instagram.com/shiksonabeauty

Media Contact

Jakob Balen, RAGDOLL PR, 1 3105033376, [email protected]

SOURCE ShikSona Beauty