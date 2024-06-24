Shimadzu Corporation and Protein Metrics, LLC Strengthen Agreements to Enhance Data Interoperability

This integration is critical to help our customers include their biologics characterization data in their digital transformation efforts Post this

"The collaboration between Shimadzu Corporation and Protein Metrics, LLC will enable us to make significant progress in the quality and multiple attributes of biopharmaceuticals in particular. This characterization requires the interaction of high-resolution mass spectrometry data and the supporting analysis platform to elucidate dynamic structural changes including heterogeneous post-translational modifications. In biopharmaceuticals, there are still unresolved pathways such as in-vivo interactions and biotransformation, and we believe we can contribute to these studies. Furthermore, scientists have learned a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's one aspect of dramatically progressing in understanding immune systems. The picture of molecular structure using NGS-based deep mass spec and analysis platforms will provide new insights into immunological mechanisms," said Takashi Shimada, Ph.D., Lead Scientist, Structural Biology Technology Research Laboratory, at Shimadzu Corporation.

Protein Metrics, LLC continues to advance in providing solutions for biopharmaceutical applications and biologics characterization, enabling raw data to become information ready for AI and ML applications at the point of delivery to users, lab managers, informaticians, and biotherapeutics developers. Details about the industry-leading vendor-neutral biologics characterization software can be found at www.proteinmetrics.com.

Shimadzu is a leading worldwide vendor of advanced mass spectrometers with numerous awards for innovation. Their cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality have made them a trusted partner in scientific research and development across various industries.

