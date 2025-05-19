Shimmer by Cindy® Announces continued Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and Pretty in Pink Collection in Support of NBCF

Shimmer by Cindy is proud to continue our partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, supporting their vital work in research, education, and patient support.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS May X, 2025 – Shimmer by Cindy®, the jewelry brand known for its unique signature and charitable collections including "Timeless", "Radiant Nouveau" and "Shimmer for the Cure™" is thrilled to announce a continued partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation for the Shimmer for the Cure™ - Pretty in Pink collection. The pieces included are a variety of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings set in brass with rhodium plating embellished with pink cubic zirconia, representative of the breast cancer ribbon. Each piece of jewelry in this collection is meticulously designed to accentuate a unique sense of style, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to any ensemble.

Shimmer by Cindy® will be donating 25% of the profits during the month of October to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to their monetary donation, Shimmer by Cindy® will also be donating "Shimmering Inspirations" gift boxes and jewelry retailing over $5,526 in total product value. Donated products will be used for National Breast Cancer Foundation's Support Groups, Volunteers & Awards, and select giveaway events throughout the year.

Both Shimmer by Cindy and National Breast Cancer Foundation share a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of individuals affected by breast cancer. This partnership not only aligns with their shared values but also reinforces their dedication to promoting awareness, education, and early detection.

"This collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation allows us to offer a symbol of hope for women all over the world who are living with breast cancer," says Cindy Hock-Lauwers, the Designer and Founder of Shimmer by Cindy. "The Pretty in Pink Collection represents our commitment to raising awareness and supporting those impacted by breast cancer. It is an honor to contribute to the crucial work being done by NBCF in this expansion of our Shimmer for the Cure initiative."

Emily Millender, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at the National Breast Cancer Foundation, shares mutual excitement for the continued collaboration with Shimmer by Cindy in persistent effort to support to those affected by breast cancer. She describes the "Pretty in Pink Collection" as a "poignant symbol of hope and solidarity", emphasizing the "collective ability to bring about positive change while advocating for those facing this journey."

To view the entire collection, visit: https://www.shimmerbycindy.com/pretty-in-pink-collection

About Shimmer by Cindy

Founded in 2006, Shimmer by Cindy is a renowned jewelry brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship, signature, and charitable collections with a unique mix of faceted stones set in bright metals illuminating timeless designs. With a passion for creating exquisite pieces that make a statement, Shimmer by Cindy is dedicated to making a positive impact in the world. For more information, please visit www.shimmerbycindy.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @ShimmerbyCindy.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

