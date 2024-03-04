Shimmer by Cindy® Announces Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and Pretty in Pink Collection in Support of NBCF

Shimmer by Cindy®, a renowned jewelry brand, has announced a partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and the launch of the Pretty in Pink collection to support breast cancer awareness, with a portion of the profits and gift box donations going to NBCF.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shimmer by Cindy®, the jewelry brand known for its unique signature and charitable collections including "Timeless," "Radiant Nouveau" and "Shimmer for the Cure™" is thrilled to announce a new partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation for the Shimmer for the Cure™ - Pretty in Pink collection. The pieces included are a variety of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings set in brass with rhodium plating embellished with pink cubic zirconia, representative of the breast cancer ribbon. Each piece of jewelry in this collection is meticulously designed to accentuate a unique sense of style, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to any ensemble.

Shimmer by Cindy® will be donating 25% of the profits during the month of October to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to their monetary donation, Shimmer by Cindy® will also be donating "Shimmering Inspirations" gift boxes retailing over $5,500 in total product value. Donated products will be used for National Breast Cancer Foundation's Support Groups, Volunteer Awards, and select giveaway events throughout the year.

Both Shimmer by Cindy and National Breast Cancer Foundation share a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of individuals affected by breast cancer. This partnership not only aligns with their shared values but also reinforces their dedication to promoting awareness, education, and early detection.

"This collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation allows us to offer a symbol of hope for women all over the world who are living with breast cancer," says Cindy Hock-Lauwers, the Designer and Founder of Shimmer by Cindy. "The Pretty in Pink Collection represents our commitment to raising awareness and supporting those impacted by breast cancer. It is an honor to contribute to the crucial work being done by NBCF in this expansion of our Shimmer for the Cure initiative."

"We are excited to collaborate with Shimmer by Cindy in our ongoing fight against breast cancer," says Emily Millender, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at National Breast Cancer Foundation. "The Pretty in Pink Collection is a beautiful representation of hope and unity. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating disease."

To view the entire collection, visit: https://www.shimmerbycindy.com/pretty-in-pink-collection

