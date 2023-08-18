Shimmer by Cindy Launches New Jewelry Collection for Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness in Partnership with METAvivor

100% of Profits from Shimmer by Cindy, Shimmer for the Cure MBC Collection to be Donated to METAvivor for MBC Research

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shimmer by Cindy, the jewelry brand known for its unique signature and charitable collections including "Timeless" and" Shimmer for the Cure", today launches a new Shimmer for the Cure - MBC Collection with 100% of proceeds going to METAvivor, a non-profit raising awareness and support for stage 4, metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

The jewelry pieces included are a variety of different rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings set in brass with rhodium plating embellished with teal, pink, and green cubic zirconia which make up the tri-color metastatic breast cancer (MBC) ribbon. Cindy Hock-Lauwers', CEO and Designer of Shimmer by Cindy, was inspired to create this collection in memory of her dear friend, Nola Addante, who passed away from MBC in 2022. Liz Ferenciak, Addante's daughter and the face of this collection, sparked this partnership by introducing Shimmer by Cindy and METAvivor.

This collection launches leading up to October, which is acknowledged as Breast Cancer Awareness month. The partnership also complements the #LightUpMBC Campaign for National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 13 where over 200 landmarks across all 50 states will "light up" displaying the three colors of the MBC ribbon.

The full Shimmer for the Cure - MBC collection is available for purchase on the [Shimmer By Cindy Website.

About Shimmer by Cindy: Founded in 2006, Shimmer by Cindy is a jewelry brand featuring signature and charitable collections with a unique mix of faceted stones set in bright metals illuminating timeless designs. The brand focuses on creating pieces that are not only fashionable but can bring meaning to a person's life. For more information, please visit [http://www.shimmerbycindy.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @ShimmerbyCindy.

About METAvivor: METAvivor Research and Support is dedicated to the specific fight of men and women living with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. METAvivor is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds Stage 4 MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to survivable with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of donations toward Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. For more information, please visit https:/http://www.metavivor.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram @METAvivor.

About #LightUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual event, will begin at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on October 13. The event will include inspiring MBC stories from illuminated landmarks around the country. Viewers can live stream the event through YouTube or Facebook Live @METAvivor and http://www.METAvivor.org. To view a complete list of participating landmarks and for more information, please visit http://www.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC. To donate, please visit Donate.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC

