Shin-Sen-Gumi Ignites Little Tokyo with Grand Opening: A New Cultural Landmark for Authentic Yakitori & Rare Sake

Shin-Sen-Gumi Restaurant Group, a cornerstone of Southern California's Japanese culinary scene for over 30 years, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Shin-Sen-Gumi Little Tokyo on Sunday, May 18, 2026. Located at 368 E 2nd St, this 17th location marks a significant homecoming, bringing the group's signature vitality and authentic Izakaya spirit to the historic heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More Than a Restaurant: A Mission to Re-Energize Little Tokyo

For three decades, Shin-Sen-Gumi has been more than just a dining destination; it has been a hub for community and culture. "We don't just serve food; we serve energy and connection," says the Shin-Sen-Gumi team. "Our mission for the Little Tokyo location is to contribute to the neighborhood's historic spirit and create a space where guests leave feeling more vibrant than when they arrived."