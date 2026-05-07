Shin-Sen-Gumi Ignites Little Tokyo with Grand Opening: A New Cultural Landmark for Authentic Yakitori & Rare Sake

Shin-Sen-Gumi Restaurant Group, a cornerstone of Southern California's Japanese culinary scene for over 30 years, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Shin-Sen-Gumi Little Tokyo on Sunday, May 18, 2026. Located at 368 E 2nd St, this 17th location marks a significant homecoming, bringing the group's signature vitality and authentic Izakaya spirit to the historic heart of Downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More Than a Restaurant: A Mission to Re-Energize Little Tokyo
For three decades, Shin-Sen-Gumi has been more than just a dining destination; it has been a hub for community and culture. "We don't just serve food; we serve energy and connection," says the Shin-Sen-Gumi team. "Our mission for the Little Tokyo location is to contribute to the neighborhood's historic spirit and create a space where guests leave feeling more vibrant than when they arrived."
The Little Tokyo Experience: Craftsmanship & Exclusivity
While Shin-Sen-Gumi is a household name in SoCal, the Little Tokyo location introduces a specialized focus:
- Master-Crafted Yakitori: This location is a true specialist in yakitori. Master chefs use precise heat control to ensure every skewer is incredibly juicy.
- The Live Kitchen Theater: An open-kitchen design allows guests to witness the artistry of fire and steel, creating an immersive dining experience that stimulates all five senses.
- A Curated Sake Discovery: The beverage program features rare sakes personally sourced from the Tohoku region and premium Koshu wines. These labels are typically unavailable in retail stores, providing a unique pairing experience for connoisseurs.
- Late-Night Vitality: Filling a vital need in DTLA, Shin-Sen-Gumi will offer late-night service, providing a high-energy gathering spot for the community long after other doors have closed.
Hours of Operation:
- May 18 – May 31 (Grand Opening Phase):
- Dinner only: 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM
- Starting June 1:
- Weekday Lunch: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM / Weekday Dinner: 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM
- Weekend (Sat/Sun): 11:30 AM – 12:00 AM (Continuous Service)
Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 213-328-7778
Instagram: @ssg.yakitori.littletokyo
Website: https://shinsengumigroup.com/
Media Contact
Atsushi Sakuma, Shinsengumi, 1 213-328-7778, [email protected], https://shinsengumigroup.com/
SOURCE Shinsengumi
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