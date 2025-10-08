Shincheonji Baseball Team Wins the 16th National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports

The Headquarter baseball team of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus claimed top honors at the 16th National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports, hosted by the Korea Baseball Softball Association in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province. Competing against about 30 teams nationwide, the Shincheonji team showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, defeating Gongju City 5–3 in the finals. Along with the championship title, they swept individual awards including Best Pitcher, MVP, Best Coach, and the Achievement Award. Comprising dedicated youth members who train regularly, the team attributes its success to systematic practice and unity. Coach Ahn Jun-gyeom noted that the victory reflects both the players' commitment and the church's efforts to promote healthy, community-centered activities among young people.
The baseball representative team "Headquarter" of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Church) proudly won the 2nd Division League of the 16th National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports, hosted by the Korea Baseball Softball Association.
This tournament was hosted and organized by the Korea Baseball Softball Association and sponsored by Hoengseong County and the Hoengseong County Sports Council (co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee). It was held in Hoengseong County, Gangwon Province, from the 20th to the 28th.
The National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports, which has become the top amateur baseball competition in Korea for enthusiasts who enjoy baseball and Baseball5, featured about 30 teams representing cities and provinces nationwide, with more than 800 participants.
Headquarter advanced to the finals after defeating "Seoul Blitz" 11–2 in the quarterfinals and beating "Boseong Magic" in the semifinal draw.
In the finals, the game was tight from the beginning. Headquarter scored 2 runs at the bottom of the first inning, but allowed 1 run in the top of the second, making it 2–1. In the bottom of the 4th, they extended their lead with a 3-run home run, bringing the score to 5–1. Although the Gongju City team closed in with a 2-run homer in the top of the 6th, Headquarter held onto their lead until the end, winning 5–3. At this tournament, the Shincheonji Headquarter team swept awards including Best Pitcher, Most Valuable Player, Best Coach, and Achievement Award.
Composed of Shincheonji Church youth members, the Headquarter team consists of both a coach and players, and has honed their skills through professional programs during regular training sessions held twice a month. They have achieved remarkable growth in game management and teamwork, producing consistent results on the amateur sports stage.
Headquarter's coach Ahn Jun-gyeom stated, "We were able to win thanks to the players' spirit and perfect teamwork," adding, "We will become a stronger team and even participate in international competitions in the future."
Meanwhile, the Sports Department of Shincheonji Church promotes healthy faith life for young people through various sports activities. Regular training and participation in amateur sports competitions not only encourage active fellowship among church members, but also foster positive communication and good influence within the local community.
