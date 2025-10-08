Shincheonji Baseball Team Wins the 16th National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports

"This victory is more than a trophy — it's a testament to how faith, teamwork, and perseverance can glorify God in every part of life." — Coach Ahn Jun-gyeom Post this

This tournament was hosted and organized by the Korea Baseball Softball Association and sponsored by Hoengseong County and the Hoengseong County Sports Council (co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee). It was held in Hoengseong County, Gangwon Province, from the 20th to the 28th.

The National Baseball Tournament for Everyday Sports, which has become the top amateur baseball competition in Korea for enthusiasts who enjoy baseball and Baseball5, featured about 30 teams representing cities and provinces nationwide, with more than 800 participants.

Headquarter advanced to the finals after defeating "Seoul Blitz" 11–2 in the quarterfinals and beating "Boseong Magic" in the semifinal draw.

In the finals, the game was tight from the beginning. Headquarter scored 2 runs at the bottom of the first inning, but allowed 1 run in the top of the second, making it 2–1. In the bottom of the 4th, they extended their lead with a 3-run home run, bringing the score to 5–1. Although the Gongju City team closed in with a 2-run homer in the top of the 6th, Headquarter held onto their lead until the end, winning 5–3. At this tournament, the Shincheonji Headquarter team swept awards including Best Pitcher, Most Valuable Player, Best Coach, and Achievement Award.

Composed of Shincheonji Church youth members, the Headquarter team consists of both a coach and players, and has honed their skills through professional programs during regular training sessions held twice a month. They have achieved remarkable growth in game management and teamwork, producing consistent results on the amateur sports stage.

Headquarter's coach Ahn Jun-gyeom stated, "We were able to win thanks to the players' spirit and perfect teamwork," adding, "We will become a stronger team and even participate in international competitions in the future."

Meanwhile, the Sports Department of Shincheonji Church promotes healthy faith life for young people through various sports activities. Regular training and participation in amateur sports competitions not only encourage active fellowship among church members, but also foster positive communication and good influence within the local community.

