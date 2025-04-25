"Shincheonji Church of Jesus: The Only Church in the World Where All Believers Fully Understand Revelation"

"Just as a thirsty person searches for water, believers seeking truth are gathering where God's word is taught. Now is the time for believers around the world to discern truth from falsehood through the New Testament and the Book of Revelation." Post this

Following this message, Shincheonji's Education Department has been administering the "Seal of God Confirmation Test" to all members worldwide to qualify them for entry into heaven. This exam began online during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now conducted in person at local churches. The goal is for every member to become a "walking Bible."

According to a church representative, the only way to understand the true meaning and fulfillment of Revelation is through testimony from someone who saw and heard the actual events of Revelation come to life. They claim that since most Christian leaders and believers have neither seen nor heard the fulfillment, they have all altered Revelation—violating the scripture. "Aside from Shincheonji believers, not one person in the global Christian community has kept Revelation intact," the representative stated.

They continued, "While Shincheonji is labeled heretical by Catholic and Protestant churches, we are the only group whose members understand Revelation fully. The mainstream churches, including pastors and members, have distorted it. So who is truly orthodox, and who is truly heretical? Let the Bible decide."

The weekly exam covers the four Gospels and the entire Book of Revelation. Shincheonji considers it a training to engrave God's word in the heart and to uphold the New Covenant.

From January to April of this year, the average score for the test was 99 points, with a participation rate of 97%, and 99.9% of participants scoring over 90 points. This reflects the high level of dedication and spiritual awareness among members.

A Shincheonji representative added, "Many Christians today don't know or care about the prophecies in the Gospels or Revelation, yet still call Shincheonji heretical. When asked to explain why from a biblical perspective, they have no answer—just like during Jesus' first coming."

Some former pastors who have joined Shincheonji testify, "This is the only church that teaches and practices the Bible correctly." One former pastor stated, "Shincheonji teaches the entire Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, so the members often know more than I did as a pastor. I've had to unlearn and start my faith over."

Another, Pastor Choi, said, "Although I used to teach the Bible, coming to Shincheonji showed me how little I really knew. Churches should let their congregations hear the teachings of Shincheonji for themselves before judging." He added, "It's negligence not to teach the Bible properly. Christian leaders should listen to these messages so everyone can learn God's final work."

