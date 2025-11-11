Shincheonji Church Produces 60,000 Graduates, Including Over 13,000 Pastors in Four Years

"Even after reading the Bible more than 30 times, I could not find the answers—but my life has been completely renewed through this Word." — Oh Sun-kyung, former pastor and graduate Post this

"Growing enthusiasm to learn biblical teachings across denominational boundaries"

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee), has produced 60,000 believers who have mastered the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.

Shincheonji Church announced that a total of 59,192 people would graduate at the "116th Class Graduation Ceremony of Zion Christian Mission Center" held at Shincheonji Cheongju Church on November 2.

Zion Christian Mission Center is a free Bible education institution that systematically teaches the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation. The center focuses on the prophecies and fulfillment — the core of the Christian Scriptures — and teaches the overall flow of God's purpose and the Bible. To graduate, students must complete all three levels of courses — introductory, intermediate, and advanced — and score 90 points or higher on a final exam.

Shincheonji Church said, "Although this class went through a strict process, after fully resuming face-to-face classes following the pandemic, the number of graduates has reached 60,000. This shows that the thirst of believers for the truth is spreading across denominations."

Particularly noteworthy is the increase in pastor graduates. Among the 116th class, there are 2,248 pastors, and the cumulative number of pastors who have graduated over the past four years has exceeded 13,500.

Reflecting this trend, the remarks of a graduate was also given by a former pastor. Mr. Oh Sun-kyung, who had previously founded three churches, said, "At Zion Christian Mission Center, I clearly came to understand the Book of Revelation, which neither seminaries nor churches could teach. Even after reading the Bible more than 30 times, I could not find the answers, but my life has been completely renewed through this Word."

He added, "I deeply regret not having known this Word when I was a pastor. I will pray for those who still do not understand Revelation and deliver the word I have received. Now we must learn and teach the truth across denominations and without distortion."

Tan Young-jin, Head Director of Zion Christian Mission Center, said, "Shincheonji, which has held four 100,000 Graduation ceremonies, has produced tens of thousands of graduates despite severe persecution and slander. Such revival is possible because God is with us."

He continued, "Through this educational process, the graduates have grown into spiritually mature believers who have come to understand the true reality of the Bible that even pastors could not learn. The restoration of genuine faith centered on the Word is now taking place."

Meanwhile, this graduation ceremony is held under the theme "Love, Blessings, and the Light that Shines upon the World" and includes the following program: the national ceremony and congratulatory address, a commemorative speech by Chairman Lee Man-hee, a benediction prayer, the turning of tassels and the presentation of awards and graduation certificates, a graduate's speech, and a congratulatory performance.

