Shine Continues to Expand with New Locations in Illinois & Arizona

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shine Franchise, a leading provider of window cleaning, pressure washing, and holiday lighting services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest locations in Peoria, Illinois, and East Valley, Arizona. Jake and Melissa Baxter are the proud owners of the new local business, Shine of East Valley. Gabe Tongate is the exceptional owner of the new local business, Shine of Peoria. These new owners can't wait to provide high-quality services to their communities.

"Shine was a very approachable franchise. I was introduced to upper-level management from the very early stages. The commitment to quality service really aligns with my personal values, just like the way I like to conduct my work and my business – a perfect fit." said Gabe Tongate.

When asked what he was most excited about when considering Shine, Jake Baxter replied, "What I'm most excited about is finding our next venture in life with Shine and seeing what the Lord has planned. You know, if I had to work in an office, I'd make it work. But I'm incredibly excited to get out of the office environment, get out of a chair, and start serving my community."

"We're thrilled to welcome Gabe, Jake, and Melissa to the Shine team as talented new owners," said Eric Stehle, vice president of development for Shine. "From the first conversations I had with these owners, I knew their passion for service, their community, and their desire to control their own future made them great candidates to own a Shine."

Shine of Peoria and East Valley will offer a variety of services, including professional window cleaning, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and Christmas lighting installations. Additional services that these locations can offer include solar panel cleaning and landscape lighting design and installation.

About Shine of Peoria and East Valley

Shine of Peoria and East Valley are the newest locations of Shine Franchise, providing professional window cleaning, pressure washing, and holiday lighting services to their respective locations. Gabe and the Baxter's are committed to delivering the highest quality services and exceptional customer satisfaction.

About Shine Franchise

Shine Franchise is a leading provider of window cleaning, pressure washing, and holiday lighting services across the United States. Shine is a Top 50 National Franchise and one of the nation's top-reviewed and trusted home service brands. With over 50 locations, Shine is committed to delivering the highest level of customer service and professionalism to its clients.

Shine's business model is designed to be straightforward and scalable, making it easy for franchisees to launch and expand their businesses. With its low entry investment, Shine offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to get started in the in-demand home services industry. The model is highly adaptable, recession-proof, and provides year-round revenue streams, making it a highly attractive option for those looking to grow their business.

