Shine Franchise Expands with 3 New Locations in Summer 2024

Shine is opening 3 new locations this summer, and have many more planned over the year. This brings Shine locations and territories to more than 70 across the US, with growth plans to add 30 more in the coming years! The investments Shine has made in the branding, marketing and training for all of their owners are something they all find incredibly valuable when compared to other franchise opportunities. The best part? It's finding great people like these new owners who align so closely with Shine's core values, mission and vision for the future.

GRANDVILLE, Mich., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shine Franchise, one of the leading home service franchises in the nation, is excited to announce the grand openings of two new franchises this June.

The two new franchise locations opened this month are:

Boulder, CO - Owner Matthew Arveson

- Owner North Columbus, OH - Owner Robert Haas

Columbus is a large new territory for Shine, while Boulder expands Shine's presence in Colorado.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Matthew Arveson and Robert Haas into Shine as our newest franchise partners," said Chris Fisher, CEO of Shine Franchise. "Every new owner has their own story and community to represent, and their unwavering dedication to excellence and hard work perfectly reflects our core values."

There are many other locations in training and development now, with grand openings planned for mid to late August. Confirmed are:

Richmond, VA - Owners Karen & Walter Crenshaw - Opening August 19th

All of these new franchise owners bring a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to their respective markets.

"With Columbus and Boulder becoming the 9th and 10th Shine locations to open this year, I have never been more honored to be in my role," said Eric Stehle, VP of Development at Shine. "Talking with candidates about each of their individual journeys to becoming business owners and franchise partners with Shine is the highlight of my job. Each new owner embodies Shine's core values of excellence, positivity, and beyond. I am thrilled for their grand openings and to see them shine bright in their communities."

About Shine Franchise

Headquartered in Grandville, MI, Shine Franchise empowers franchise owners across the U.S. with a proven business model focused on essential home services. Recognized among Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises, Shine presents accessible franchise opportunities with year-round demand. With over 25 years of experience, Shine continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.shinefranchise.com.

