Shine Franchise Expands with 8 New Locations in Spring 2024

Shine is opening 8 new locations this spring, and have many more planned over the year. This brings Shine locations and territories to 70 across the US, with growth plans to add 30 more in the coming years! The investments Shine has made in the branding, marketing and training for all of their owners are something they all find incredibly valuable when compared to other franchise opportunities. The best part? It's finding great people like these new owners who align so closely with Shine's core values, mission and vision for the future.

GRANDVILLE, Mich., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shine Franchise, one of the nation's leading providers of exterior home services, announced the grand opening of four new franchises in March, and at least 4 more to open in April. These new franchise owners and expansions solidify Shine's commitment to delivering its signature window cleaning, pressure washing, Christmas lighting installation, and other premium services to more communities nationwide.

The four new franchise locations opened in March are:

● North Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Owner Nick Harper

● Gainesville, Georgia - Owner Edd Smith

● Overland Park, Kansas - Owner Devon Barry

● Carmel, Indiana - Owner Frank Chapa

"We are elated to welcome Nick Harper, Edd Smith, Devon Barry, and Frank Chapa into the Shine family as our newest franchise partners," said Chris Fisher, CEO of Shine Franchise. "Their unwavering dedication to excellence aligns seamlessly with our core values. This venture presents an exciting opportunity for residents in these areas to experience our top-tier services."

There are 4 additional locations in training and development now, with grand openings planned for mid to late April. Those are:

● Knoxville, Tennessee - Tiana & Myles Alden

● Port Charlotte, Florida - David Butler

● York County, South Carolina - Bart Capristo

● Dawsonville, GA - Steve & Kim Velleman

All of these new franchise owners bring a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to their respective markets. With their proven entrepreneurial spirit, they are poised to provide Shine's comprehensive suite of professional exterior services to homeowners and businesses.

Eric Stehle, VP of Development at Shine shared, "Getting to know candidates and talking to them about becoming business owners and franchise partners with Shine is the best part of my job. All of these new owners align with Shine's core values of excellence, positivity and more. I'm excited for their openings and the chance to watch them be a light in their communities."

Shine Franchise continues its strategic, nationwide expansion by collaborating with driven entrepreneurs committed to raising the bar for exterior home services and customer service. As a testament to its exceptional franchise model, Shine was recently recognized among Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises.

About Shine Franchise

Headquartered in Grandville, MI, Shine Franchise empowers franchise owners across the U.S. with a proven business model focused on essential home services. Recognized among Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises, Shine presents accessible franchise opportunities with year-round demand. With over 25 years of experience, Shine continues to grow and expand in both franchise locations, and in product/service offerings. Learn more at www.shinefranchise.com.

