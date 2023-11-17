Shine Franchise Welcomes New Owner for Shine of Charlotte Location

Shine Franchise is thrilled to announce Evan and Kristen Glicksman as the new franchise owners of the Charlotte, North Carolina location.

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shine Franchise, the nation's leading exterior home services provider, is thrilled to announce Evan and Kristen Glicksman as the new franchise owners of the Charlotte, North Carolina location. The experienced couple is ready to elevate the franchise with their construction, home services, and local community expertise.

"We're delighted to pass the torch to Kristen and Evan in Charlotte," said Chris Fisher, CEO of Shine Franchise. "Their drive and dedication have been invaluable over the years. We can't wait to see them implement their vision as they take the reins of this franchise location."

Having grown up in the business under her father's ownership of the Long Island Shine franchise, Kristen brings invaluable insights into the Shine franchise model. Along with her husband Evan's home services background, the two make a dynamic duo primed for success.

"Evan and I are thrilled to step in as the new owners of Shine of Charlotte," said Kristen Glicksman. "We're rolling up our sleeves and can't wait to connect with Charlotte residents and businesses to deliver the premium services that Shine is known for."

The Glicksmans bring a renewed energy and commitment to forging local relationships in the Charlotte area. Their hands-on ownership will ensure customers continue to receive Shine Franchise's unparalleled window washing, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lighting, and landscape lighting services.

About Shine Franchise

Headquartered in Grandville, MI, Shine Franchise empowers franchise owners across the U.S. with a proven business model focused on essential home services. Recognized among Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises, Shine presents accessible franchise opportunities with year-round demand. With over 25 years of experience, Shine continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.shinefranchise.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Dutcher, RED66 Marketing, 1 616-490-1068, [email protected]

SOURCE Shine Franchise