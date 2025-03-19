Shine Like the Brightest Shooting Star with HYTE's Stellar Collaboration With hololive's Hoshimachi Suisei

All-New Y70 Case with Debut Colorway, Gold Trim and Exclusive Artwork, along with Hoshimachi Suisei Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle, Now Available for Pre-Order

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its latest collaboration with hololive, represented by the COVER Corporation from Japan, as a sponsor of their hololive SUPER EXPO 2025 & hololive 6th fes. Color Rise Harmony, HYTE - a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals – is eager to announce it is continuing to work together with hololive on an all-new product line themed after Hoshimachi Suisei, one of hololive's most popular VTuber talents with over two million YouTube subscribers and over one billion views on her channel. To learn more about the collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/suisei-pr

Starting today, hololive and VTuber fans can now pre-order the latest collaboration products from HYTE, which include the following:

HYTE Y70 Hoshimachi Suisei Limited Edition – This all-new collaboration case features a premium colorway for HYTE's Y70 modern aesthetic case, and a three-tone matching trim with elegantly designed gold text and iconography themed after Hoshimachi Suisei's visual style. The front and side panels also feature wholly original artwork that reflect Hoshimachi Suisei's ephemeral and gallant personality made exclusively for HYTE's hololive collaboration by the famed artist Rosuuri.

HYTE Hoshimachi Suisei Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle – This keycap set comes with 153 individual keycaps that are fully compatible with ANSI / ISO / JIS WW keyboards. The set features a lovingly crafted Hoshimachi Suisei-inspired blue and gold gradient design, integrated iconography VTuber fans are sure to recognize, and a HYTE 'Hoshimachi Suisei' desk pad.

For those that prefer a fully built gaming PC using the new HYTE Y70 Hoshimachi Suisei Limited Edition, iBUYPOWER – HYTE's sister company – will also release the RDY Y70 Hoshimachi Suisei later this year.

AVAILABILITY

The HYTE Y70 Hoshimachi Suisei Limited Edition is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $299.99. It is expected to ship in July 2025.

The HYTE Hoshimachi Suisei Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle is now available at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $119.99. It is expected to ship in July 2025.

Details on pricing, availability, and technical specifications for the RDY Y70 Hoshimachi Suisei system will be shared at a later date.

WEBPAGES

To learn more about the Hoshimachi Suisei and HYTE collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/suisei-pr

IMAGES / VIDEO

For images of the Hoshimachi Suisei and HYTE collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/suisei-assets

The Hoshimachi Suisei and HYTE collaboration trailer can be found here: https://hyte.co/suisei-yt

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

Media Contact

Steven Kunz, HYTE, 9099649898, [email protected], http://www.hyte.com

SOURCE HYTE