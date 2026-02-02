SHINE on the 'The Big Game' by DNA Vibe Unites NIL Stars, Pro Sports Icons and the Nation's Top Trainers, Coaches, and Community Leaders to Unlock Human Potential

SHINE is built on a foundational belief: performance, recovery, and well‑being are not luxuries. They are essential conditions for thriving individuals and resilient communities." Perry Kamel, founder and CEO, DNA Vibe Post this

DNA Vibe's SHINE on 'The Big Game' activation follows SHINE's official launch in Las Vegas last month and is the movement's widest-spanning public showcase to date. The athletes, trainers, coaches, and leaders tapped to introduce SHINE this week will do so across a mix of fireside chats, local school and athletic field visits, and evening-timed SHINE community mixers and celebrations throughout the Bay Area. These SHINE leaders have firsthand experience in what it takes to sustain performance, prevent injury, and support the people and hometowns that develop champions.

SHINE 'Big Game' Speakers

DNA Vibe and SHINE founder Perry Kamel and Chief Marketing Officer Maria del Rio

Travelle Gaines, one of the most recognized trainers in professional sports and the Founder of Athletic Gaines

Dan Marshall, Master Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Retired and Senior Advisor to NFIM (National Foundation for Integrative Medicine), one of the most influential non-governmental public health policy organizations in the U.S.

New York Giants pro football icon and Super Bowl alumnus Jason Sehorn

NIL football stars Jordon Davison (University of Oregon), Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (University of Michigan) and Richard "Richie" Wesley (University of Texas at Austin)

NFL-bound Michael Trigg (Baylor University), Jordan Seaton (SMU), and Peter Woods (Clemson University)

Pro Tackle Football Player and CEO of FootballHer, Lois Cook (D.C. Divas)

Advertising legend and Amusement Park Entertainment founder and CEO Jimmy Smith, well-known as the creative genius behind iconic campaigns for Nike, Gatorade, and others

Leela Srinivasan, the CEO of Parity, a sports partnerships platform focused on closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports

Troy Roques and Renee Kim, visionary founders of Vegas for Athletes, which is dedicated to raising awareness and expanding access to heart screening, helping prevent sudden cardiac arrest, the leading medical cause of death in young athletes

Kevin Greene, General Manager, CIF Sports Properties

SHINE — New Era of Recovery and Community Impact

According to DNA Vibe founder and CEO, Perry Kamel, "SHINE is built on a foundational belief: performance, recovery, and well‑being are not luxuries. They are essential conditions for thriving individuals and resilient communities."

At the center of the movement is DNA Vibe's patented regenerative wearable technology, grounded in proven recovery science, embraced by elite athletes, top trainers, and health professionals alike. The wearable is designed to support the body's natural healing, performance, and long-term resilience at scale.

A Movement Built for Scale, Built for Communities

SHINE is designed to:

Expand access to recovery by delivering one million Jazz Band regenerative wearables to high school, collegiate, and community athletes

Rebuild communities through local, community-based advanced manufacturing pods, LAMPs that create jobs, skills training, and long-term economic vitality

Support injury prevention and accelerate recovery, reducing reliance on opioids, steroids, and invasive interventions

Restore healthy people within healthy communities by addressing wellness at both the individual and systems level

Strengthen youth and scholastic sports ecosystems through scalable, sustainable, and measurable solutions

Fans and media are invited to experience SHINE in person across the Bay Area, or through live streams and content captured by DNA Vibe in partnership with top sports and media influencers, Adapt, and Athletic Gaines. For the full schedule or to participate, please reach out to the media contacts below.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a purpose-driven company and pioneer of patented regenerative wearable technology. Its mission is to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time. All DNA Vibe wearables are manufactured through its transformative community-based manufacturing network, supporting local jobs and community economic vitality. DNA Vibe products are trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents, and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and improve quality of life. www.DNAVibe.com

SHINE "Big Game" Week Event Schedule

Thursday, February 5 — WELCOME TO SHINE

Noon — SHINE Athlete Arrivals streamed live by Adapt

6–7 PM — Opening‑Night Podcasts @ Hotel Nia, Autograph Collection

6-6:30 PM – Welcome to SHINE Fireside Chat, featuring advertising legend and Amusement Park Entertainment founder and CEO Jimmy Smith in conversation with DNA Vibe founder and CEO Perry Kamel, New York Giants pro football icon and Super Bowl alumnus Jason Sehorn, Parity CEO Leela Srinivasan and Master Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Retired and Senior Advisor to NFIM (National Foundation for Integrative Medicine), Dan Marshall.

6:30-7 PM – SHINE Women 2026 Fireside Chat. Journalist Molly Wood in conversation with DNA Vibe CMO Maria del Rio, Parity CEO Leela Srinivasan and Pro tackle football player and FootballHer CEO Lois Cook (D.C. Divas)

7:30–10 PM — Welcome to SHINE Kickoff Mixer 100+ athletes, trainers, coaches, and community leaders unite to kick off SHINE on The Big Game

Try your hand at making your own Jazz Band at DNA Vibe's LAMP demo (and take it home with you that evening). Who manufactures advanced consumer electronics in a hotel lobby? You can! While you're at it, learn how SHINE will change the world, one thriving community at a time.

Friday, February 6 — SHINE IN MOTION

9–11 AM — Vanden High School and Community Visit (Fairfield, CA)

10–11 AM — AdWeek House: The Big Game Community Conversation @ The City Club of San Francisco Featuring AdWeek CEO Will Lee in conversation with advertising legend and founder and CEO of Amusement Park Entertainment Jimmy Smith, New York Giants pro football icon and Super Bowl alumnus Jason Sehorn, DNA Vibe CMO Maria del Rio, Parity CEO Leela Srinivasan.

6-7 PM — SHINE on All‑Star College Athletes Fireside Chat @ Crowne Plaza Cabana Palo Alto Featuring New York Giants pro football icon and Super Bowl alumnus Jason Sehorn in conversation with GM Sports Properties, CIF, Kevin Greene, and college all-stars Jordon Davison (University of Oregon), Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (University of Michigan), and Richard "Richie" Wesley (University of Texas at Austin)

7:30–10 PM — Coaches Community Celebration 100+ California coaches and community champions unite to honor scalable solutions for athlete health and recovery

Make your own Jazz Band at DNA Vibe's LAMP demo

Saturday, February 7 — SHINE FORWARD

10 AM–11 AM — SHINE on Your Hometown Field Training + Recovery Workout @ Hotel Nia – Join students, pros, and community members poolside and then "in the gym" for a fun performance and recovery workout with top trainer and the founder of Athletic Gaines, Travelle Gaines

6–7 PM — Fit for the NFL Fireside Chat @ Hotel Nia, Autograph Collection featuring Travelle Gaines in conversation with several of the fittest NFL-bound NIL stars

7:30–10 PM — SHINE Forward Closing Celebration

Make your own Jazz Band at DNA Vibe's LAMP demo

Sunday, February 8 — SHINE ON THE BIG GAME

SHINE on Super Bowl LIX – Live from Levi's Stadium – Two DNA Vibe Super Bowl LIX ticket winners will attend 'The Big Game' in celebration of performance, recovery, and opportunity

