SHIP of Frederick County celebrates 10 years of service

Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County provides assistance to thousands of students experiencing homelessness throughout the 10 years of service
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County is proud to celebrate their 10th year of service to Frederick County, MD on November 7,2024. In 2014, a 12-year-old male student arrived at school in Frederick County with a very warn pair of flip flops. These shoes no longer provided substantial support, just enough to prevent feet from directly touching ground surfaces. This student was an unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness (no parent or guardian present at the time), and he needed support. One day, a good Samaritan spoke up and requested a pair of shoes for the boy, and once that request was fulfilled, the student was able to succeed more efficiently in getting to school and continuing education. It was discovered that there were over 600 youth in the Frederick County area who were also experiencing homelessness and needing assistance receiving resources to succeed. Today there are more than 1,000 students in Frederick County Public Schools experiencing homelessness.
SHIP of Frederick County kicks off our Homeless for the Holidays campaign with an event at Frederick Social on November 7th from 5-9pm. During this event, Pourhouse Trivia will have Harry Potter Trivia for up to 25 teams. This trivia game is open to members of the community who love trivia and want to support a great cause. Team registration is $35, and raffle prizes will be available, all proceeds will support SHIP of Frederick County. Team spots are limited, and pre-registration for team name only is available to first come first serve.
"I could not be more proud of the impact SHIP has made on our community over the last 10 years. What started as a grassroots effort to put shoes on the feet of disadvantaged students, has become a key factor in ending the cycle of homelessness for hundreds of Frederick County youth", shared Melissa Muntz, Executive Director
Did you know that November is Youth Homelessness awareness Month? Our Homeless for the Holidays campaign assists the youth experiencing homelessness to get the hygiene products they need. These requests range from toothbrushes and toothpaste to laundry detergent and feminine hygiene products.
In honor of celebrating 10 years, we're hoping to raise funds to continue supporting our students experiencing homelessness. Help us help our students, and provide them with the resources they need, and deserve.
Media Contact
Melissa Muntz, SHIP Frederick County, (240) 415-8971, [email protected] , https://shipfrederick.com/
SOURCE SHIP Frederick County
Share this article