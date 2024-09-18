SHIP of Frederick County celebrates 10 years of service

Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County provides assistance to thousands of students experiencing homelessness throughout the 10 years of service

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County is proud to celebrate their 10th year of service to Frederick County, MD on November 7,2024. In 2014, a 12-year-old male student arrived at school in Frederick County with a very warn pair of flip flops. These shoes no longer provided substantial support, just enough to prevent feet from directly touching ground surfaces. This student was an unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness (no parent or guardian present at the time), and he needed support. One day, a good Samaritan spoke up and requested a pair of shoes for the boy, and once that request was fulfilled, the student was able to succeed more efficiently in getting to school and continuing education. It was discovered that there were over 600 youth in the Frederick County area who were also experiencing homelessness and needing assistance receiving resources to succeed. Today there are more than 1,000 students in Frederick County Public Schools experiencing homelessness.