ShipIn Systems Appoints Daniela Krispin as Chief Technology Officer

"Daniela's extensive experience…makes her the perfect fit to drive ShipIn's technology strategy forward. Her leadership and deep understanding of data-driven solutions will be invaluable as we continue to empower fleets with real-time insights and operational intelligence." Post this

"I am excited to join ShipIn at this pivotal time and lead the technological vision to transform maritime operations further," said Daniela Krispin, CTO of ShipIn Systems. "The maritime industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and I look forward to working with our talented team to develop AI-powered solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and collaboration at sea."

Osher Perry, CEO of ShipIn Systems, expressed enthusiasm about Daniela Krispin's appointment: "As the shipping industry increasingly recognizes the value of AI-powered CCTV to enhance fleet performance and safety, Daniela's extensive experience in scaling solutions in AI, SaaS, and industrial environments makes her the perfect fit to drive ShipIn's technology strategy forward. Her leadership and deep understanding of data-driven solutions will be invaluable as we continue to empower fleets with real-time insights and operational intelligence."

ShipIn Systems' flagship product, FleetVision™, is an AI-powered visual fleet management platform that provides ship owners and operators with real-time operational visibility and risk assessment. By leveraging advanced computer vision and data analytics, FleetVision™ enhances safety, efficiency, and collaboration at sea, reducing operational risks and optimizing decision-making. The platform enables maritime teams to proactively address safety incidents, streamline workflows, and improve fleet performance.

Daniela Krispin's appointment reinforces ShipIn's commitment to innovation in maritime technology. The company leverages AI to enhance operational visibility and safety across global fleets.

About ShipIn

ShipIn Systems is the world's first FleetVision™ Platform, unlocking ship-to-shore collaboration for maritime fleets with visual analytics. ShipIn's platform proactively alerts shipowners, managers, and seafarers to onboard events in real-time, reducing losses by 40% and increasing efficiency by 8%. Creating a digital bridge between ship and shore, ShipIn provides objective insights into navigation, security, cargo operations, and more. With all monitoring rolling up to an analytics dashboard, the platform makes it easy to benchmark performance, perform remote audits, and improve the operational ROI of your entire fleet.

For more information, visit www.ShipIn.ai

Media Contact

David Diggins, ShipIn Systems, 1 9783023931, [email protected], http://shipin.ai

Natalie Makin, BLUE Communications, [email protected], https://www.blue-comms.com/

SOURCE ShipIn Systems