Shipman & Goodwin Promotes Five to Partner and One to Counsel

"As we welcome our new Partners and Counsel, we look forward to the energy and ideas they bring to our partnership," said Leander Dolphin, Managing Partner. Post this

Drenosky's practice focuses on employment counseling and litigation for private businesses such as Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, manufacturers, restaurants, and healthcare providers, as well as public agencies, municipalities, and independent schools. She frequently presents on timely employment law topics and is an active author and contributor to Shipman's Employment Law Letter, an employer's resource for timely updates on Labor and Employment Law.

Duval serves as Shipman's Associate General Counsel and focuses her practice on legal ethics, corporate governance, professional responsibility and risk management. She provides advice to the firm's lawyers and staff regarding ethical obligations, firm policies and procedures and risk management. Duval also presents in-house training on ethics, attorney-client privilege, corporate governance and professional conduct for the firm's clients.

Schuyler is a member of Shipman's Trusts and Estates practice. She counsels individuals on the full range of estate planning techniques for tax-effective intergenerational and charitable transfers and assists clients with the estate settlement process. She was also appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont as a member of the Connecticut Citizen's Ethics Advisory Board.

Wilde is a member of the firm's School Law Practice Group and advises educational institutions on a variety of general education, special education, and labor and employment issues. She works with key school stakeholders to address matters related to internal investigations, policy development and compliance with state and federal laws and regulations including ADA, FMLA and IDEA, employee discipline and discharge, teacher non-renewal and termination, employment discrimination, collective bargaining, and grievance arbitration proceedings.

Williams represents national and regional companies in commercial litigation and arbitration matters. She handles a wide array of commercial litigation matters including contract disputes, business torts, employment discrimination, securities, intellectual property, product liability, legal malpractice defense, and insurance disputes. She also represents clients in bankruptcy-related litigation matters, including adversary proceedings, lift stay motions, and the prosecution of claims in bankruptcy cases.

Shipman also promoted Michael King to Counsel. King practices primarily in complex commercial and business litigation, where he represents clients in disputes involving general franchise and petroleum marketing issues, contracts, business torts, fiduciary duties and unfair trade practice claims.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 140 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, the legal profession, and the community. Shipman has participated in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule since 2019 and earned Mansfield Certification Plus status for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. Shipman was also recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the "Top 100 Law Firms for Women." The National Law Journal also ranked Shipman as the eighth most inclusive firm for women in their 2021 national survey. For more information, visit http://www.shipmangoodwin.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Stokes, Shipman & Goodwin, (860) 251-5014, [email protected], https://www.shipmangoodwin.com/

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin