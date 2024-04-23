Shipman Assists Client Kaman Corp. With $1.8 Billion Acquisition by Arcline

Shipman & Goodwin's longstanding client Kaman Corporation acquired by private equity firm Arcline Investment Management, L.P.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 19, 2024, Shipman & Goodwin's longstanding client, Kaman Corporation, a Connecticut-based diversified aerospace and industrial company, was acquired by private equity firm Arcline Investment Management, L.P. in a "take-private" transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.8 billion. Shipman's attorneys Andrew Davis, Matt Ranelli, Alfredo Fernández, Sarah Kettenmann and Scarlett Lara-Alcantara advised Kaman on the transaction's environmental matters.

