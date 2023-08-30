SHIPOFFERS Achieves 9th Recognition On The INC 5000 List for 2023

"In 40+ years of the INC. list's history, less than 1% of companies have earned the distinction of appearing on their list 9 times." shared Tony Grebmeier, Co-Founder and CEO of ShipOffers. Tweet this

The INC. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the INC. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The company's strategic operations, with locations in Colorado and Nashville, allow them to cater to a diverse range of clients while upholding their commitment to superior service and efficiency. Looking ahead, ShipOffers is excited to announce plans for global expansion in Q1 2024, reflecting its vision to extend exceptional services and expertise to an international audience, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Doug Roberts, Founder, and CFO of ShipOffers shares his excitement about this expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our reach and make a significant impact on international markets. Our goal is to provide unparalleled product sourcing and fulfillment solutions not only to U.S.-based businesses but also to international marketers seeking success in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce. We firmly believe that our proven track record and commitment to empowering businesses will create meaningful opportunities for success across borders."

Since its inception in 2001, ShipOffers has provided exceptional product sourcing and fulfillment services to elite e-commerce and direct response marketers, empowering countless businesses to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and be generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

