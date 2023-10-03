ShipperHQ and Hyvä Forge Strategic Partnership: Redefining eCommerce Excellence for Magento and Adobe Commerce Merchants

Together, we envision a transformative future for Magento, where innovation and excellence are not just goals but the standard." - Jo Baker, CEO and Founder of ShipperHQ Tweet this

"Partnering with Hyvä aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision of empowering the community," said Jo Baker, CEO and Founder of ShipperHQ. "Willem and his extraordinary team have redefined the benchmarks for building on Magento, placing a keen emphasis on alleviating pain points and turning challenges into opportunities. Together, we envision a transformative future for Magento, where innovation and excellence are not just goals but the standard."

Hyvä stands out as a transformative force in the eCommerce sphere with its Magento frontend solution. Prioritizing lightning-fast load times and user-centric design, it ensures merchants see increased organic traffic, reduced bounce rates and heightened conversions. As the online market intensifies, Hyvä's blend of speed, adaptability, and superior user experience positions it as a key player for modern businesses seeking to thrive in a digital-first world.

"ShipperHQ has been a powerful voice in the Magento community since its inception. At Hyvä, we have been looking up to Jo and her team for being disruptive, independently owned and meeting the exact needs of the market," said Willem Wigman, CEO and Founder of Hyvä. "We are proud to partner with ShipperHQ and offer outstanding checkout experiences and make a difference for merchants."

Both ShipperHQ and Hyvä are committed to excellence, innovation, and the ongoing transformation of the online shopping experience. Together, their collective expertise paves the way for the next wave of eCommerce innovations, especially within the Magento and Adobe Commerce spheres. To learn more about the tangible benefits and remarkable outcomes that have been achieved through this partnership, click here.

About ShipperHQ

ShipperHQ is a leading shipping experience management solution, empowering top brands and retailers worldwide to optimize the customer experience at checkout, create a seamless fulfillment and delivery experience after purchase—and increase sales. With customizable and accurate shipping rates, options for every buying scenario, and integrations with more live carriers and local delivery services than any other solution, ShipperHQ is the ultimate tool for creating a flexible and profitable shipping strategy that drives eCommerce growth.

About Hyvä

Hyvä is a distinguished Magento frontend recognized for its user-friendly interface and versatile features. Catering to businesses of all sizes, Hyvä allows merchants to create websites that load fast and pass core web vitals, leading to more traffic, better conversion rates, and savings on development time and server costs. Besides the frontend theme, Hyvä has launched additional products to further enhance the user experience and conversion optimization: Hyvä Checkout, Hyvä UI and soon Hyvä Enterprise.

