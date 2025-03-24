ShipperHQ Launches Duties & Taxes Feature Powered by DHL eCommerce Amid Rising Global Tariffs

"Our integration with ShipperHQ marks a significant step towards empowering online merchants to boost their international sales while effortlessly navigating the complexities of international shipping," said Lee Spratt, CEO of DHL eCommerce, Americas Post this

"Cross-border eCommerce presents incredible growth opportunities for retailers, but it also brings new challenges—especially with shifting tariffs and tax regulations," said Jo Baker, Founder and CEO of ShipperHQ. "Our integration with DHL eCommerce's Duties & Taxes Calculator gives merchants the tools they need to remain competitive, increase conversions, and offer their customers a seamless buying experience—no matter where they're located."

"At DHL eCommerce, we understand the evolving landscape of global trade and the challenges that come with it. Our integration with ShipperHQ marks a significant step towards empowering online merchants to boost their international sales while effortlessly navigating the complexities of international shipping," said Lee Spratt, CEO, DHL eCommerce, Americas. "This solution also offers complete transparency and safeguards the information of merchants and consumers through end-to-end encryption of all data in transit."

ShipperHQ's integration with DHL eCommerce's Duties & Taxes Calculator will soon be available for merchants using major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Magento – or via our SDK.

Learn more about ShipperHQ's new Duties & Taxes feature here.

About ShipperHQ

ShipperHQ is the leading eCommerce shipping experience solution that empowers online retailers to optimize their shipping and checkout with flexible, real-time solutions. Integrated with major platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Magento, ShipperHQ offers full control over your shipping rates and rules with no-code tools. By enhancing checkout experience with features like delivery date management, dimensional shipping optimization, and customizable shipping rules, businesses can reduce cart abandonment and improve customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ShipperHQ enables merchants to simplify shipping, control costs, and stay competitive in today's eCommerce market. To learn more about ShipperHQ, visit shipperhq.com.

