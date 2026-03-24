ShipperHQ Launches ShipperHQ.ai, a Shipping Intelligence Platform Purpose-Built for Ecommerce

New AI-native platform combines shipping intelligence and AI agents to help merchants improve conversion, protect margin, and make smarter shipping decisions.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipperHQ, the leading shipping and checkout experience platform, today announced the launch of ShipperHQ.ai, a shipping intelligence platform designed to give ecommerce merchants full visibility into their shipping operation. ShipperHQ.ai introduces an intelligence layer that combines real-time analytics with AI agents that analyze, test, and optimize shipping and checkout performance.

Shipping is the single biggest source of hidden cost and lost revenue for most ecommerce businesses, yet most merchants have no real visibility into how it's performing. Nearly 4 in 10 shoppers abandon carts over unexpected costs at checkout, and most brands are missing out on conversions and don't even know it. The problem isn't a shortage of shipping tools. It's a shortage of shipping intelligence: no visibility into how shipping configuration affects shopper behavior, where margin is leaking, or how to fix it.

ShipperHQ.ai closes that gap. Built on shipping logic refined across 6,000+ merchants, 75+ carrier integrations, and billions of rate calculations, the platform connects directly to an ecommerce store's live shipping configuration and checkout data. A suite of AI agents surfaces insights, tests and tunes configurations, monitors carrier performance, and flags optimization opportunities – while deep intelligence uncovers conversion impact, shipping profitability, and geographic insights in a fully customizable real-time view.

"Shipping is the most complex, highest-impact part of ecommerce that nobody can actually see. Merchants are flying blind, and the tools they have today give them dashboards, not answers," said Jo Baker, Founder & CEO of ShipperHQ. "ShipperHQ.ai is the intelligence layer that finally makes sense of the chaos. It doesn't just show you what's happening. It helps you understand why, and gives you the agents to do something about it."

Unlike generic AI bolt-ons or siloed shipping software, ShipperHQ.ai is grounded in a merchant's actual shipping configuration and real checkout data. It is designed to support all ecommerce brands, including those where shipping complexity hits hardest, from perishable goods and restricted items to furniture, automotive parts, and sporting goods. For enterprise teams and agencies managing complex, multi-store operations, the platform provides the depth and control required to turn shipping from a cost center into a measurable growth lever.

ShipperHQ.ai is available now through an Early Access Program at shipperhq.ai. Merchants can also request a complimentary Shipping Audit: a deep-dive analysis of their store's checkout experience by ShipperHQ's team of shipping experts, with scored, prioritized recommendations for improving conversion and protecting margins.

About ShipperHQ

ShipperHQ is the leading shipping and checkout experience platform for ecommerce brands, helping merchants cut shipping costs, convert more carts, and scale across borders without custom development. With real-time rates from UPS, FedEx, DHL, and 30+ freight providers, plus smart packing, multi-origin routing, and shipping analytics, ShipperHQ gives merchants full control over shipping costs, delivery options, and the checkout experience their customers see. Headquartered in Austin, TX, ShipperHQ is trusted by over 6,000 merchants in 150+ countries – from fast-growing DTC retailers to global B2B brands. Learn more at shipperhq.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Kagan, ShipperHQ, 1 (512) 215-4900, [email protected], shipperhq.com

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SOURCE ShipperHQ