SHIP's Annual Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser Shines to Raise Funds for Student Homelessness

Hosted by SHIP of Frederick County, the Event Raised Over $15,000 to Support Local Students Experiencing Homelessness

FREDERICK, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHIP's annual fundraiser, The Lip Sync Battle, returned with a bang this year, bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening! The event saw teams competing fiercely for Frederick County's prestigious Golden Microphone and the People's Choice award, showcasing incredible talent and creativity.

One of the highlights of the night was the announcement of the People's Choice Award winner *LIPSYNC, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement among participants and attendees. The evening reached its pinnacle when the winner of the Golden Microphone, Business Besties, was revealed, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

Thanks to the generous support of the community and our dedicated sponsors, we are thrilled to announce that this year's event raised an impressive $15,000. These funds will significantly contribute to SHIP's mission of aiding students experiencing homelessness, making a real difference in their lives.

With a shared commitment to supporting the local community and our youth, the event is proud to have garnered the support of numerous sponsors, including:

Fout Crane and Rigging, LLC

Ausherman Family Foundation

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley

Woodsboro Bank

Legal and General America

John and Caroline Orlowski

Maryland Marriage and Family Therapy Centers

Tod and Barry Salisbury

Jane Bass Photography

Benefactor Events

Celebrations Catering

Dreamy B Bakery

For media inquiries, please contact Melissa Muntz at [email protected].

About SHIP of Frederick County - SHIP of Frederick County exists to support students in need within our community. Students experiencing homelessness can be found in nearly every school in the Frederick County Public School System, affecting all grades and ethnicities, with numbers increasing each year.

Founded in early 2014, SHIP began after the community came together in late 2013 upon discovering the extent of student homelessness, highlighted by the urgent need of a 12-year-old boy. This initiative has since grown into a dedicated partnership involving individuals, organizations, human service agencies, businesses, and government, all working together to advocate and provide for homeless youth in Frederick County.

For more information about SHIP of Frederick County and how you can support their mission of helping children in the Frederick County community, call visit https://shipfrederick.com/. You can also connect with SHIP on Facebook.

Media Contact

Melissa Muntz, SHIP of Frederick County, 240-415-8971, [email protected], https://shipfrederick.com/

SOURCE SHIP of Frederick County