ShipSaving Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 565% Revenue Growth to all-in-one shipping solutions and ShipSaving's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipSaving today announced it ranked No.247 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. ShipSaving grew quickly during this period.

ShipSaving's chief executive officer, Elaine Luo, credits their SaaS-based shipping software with the company's rapid revenue growth. She said, "On behalf of the entire ShipSaving team, I am immensely honored to accept this prestigious recognition. ShipSaving is committed to providing top-tier shipping solutions to businesses of all types, enabling them to focus more on business growth, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ award is more than just recognition; it is a driving force for us to keep pushing forward. We will persist in our mission to empower businesses of all sizes, making sure that ShipSaving remains a reliable partner in delivering excellent shipping solutions."

About ShipSaving

ShipSaving was founded in 2019 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With the SaaS-based shipping platform, ShipSaving empowers individuals, startups, fast-growing E-commerce, and advanced companies by making shipping efficient, effortless, and affordable with various plans, practical features, and user-friendly software. Our user-friendly software empowers individuals, startups, and businesses of all sizes to reduce costs and focus on growth. We provide direct integration with 40+ e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, eBay, Amazon, and more, enabling quick and discounted shipping label creation.

In partnership with major carriers like USPS, UPS, and DHL Express, we help users access discounts for domestic and international shipping. Our platform also simplifies the shipping process with features like batch label creation, address verification, real-time tracking, and auto-generated customs forms.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

