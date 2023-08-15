Shipshape Adds Another Connected Device to Its Ecosystem, iBasement Sump Pump Controller and Flood Prevention System

By integrating iBasement hardware into the Shipshape mobile app, we're creating a future where homeowners won't get surprised by basement floods that lead to massive repair costs," said Steve Andras, Founder of iBasement. Tweet this

"The partnership with Shipshape and Grate Products helps us provide more value to homeowners. Together, we bring expertise in manufacturing and home service contracting and expertise in Shipshape's software and iBasement technology for professional monitoring. By integrating iBasement hardware into the Shipshape mobile app, we're creating a future where homeowners won't get surprised by basement floods that lead to massive repair costs," said Steve Andras, Founder of iBasement.

iBasement customers will now be able to take advantage of Shipshape's next-generation intelligent features which include:

AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.

Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance issues and assist homeowners in connecting with their providers.

Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.

Provider Network™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance, and manufacturers.

The HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history for each system in the home.

MyProviders™ – Manage service plans, service providers, warranties for appliances and critical systems.

"We are excited that more and more manufacturers are looking to Shipshape as a partner to help them create added value for their connected devices. We seek to enhance their products and establish win-win-win partnerships. We share service revenue with our partners that Shipshape creates through performance monitoring and connected services" said Alexander Linn, Shipshape's Founder and CEO.

Shipshape's App Platform for Manufacturers includes the tools, APIs and SDKs, to make it easy for connected device makers to build on the platform. Selected next-generation features include:

AlertAction™ framework with a prebuilt set of AlertActions

In-app co-branding to showcase the manufacturer logo and highlight their intelligent features

Prebuilt appliance details page with standard and customizable components

Customizable maintenance management, warranty management and troubleshooting guides

Customizable in-app marketplace cards used to offer aftermarket services like extended warranties and replacement parts

Check-engine light API™ to enable the addition of Shipshape features and hooks in other apps

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves and believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well-maintained. Shipshape's proprietary home management platform offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money, and product to help give back to the community.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai.

About Grate Products LLC.

Grate Products's iBasement revolutionizes basement and crawl space waterproofing with patented technology. The iBasement™ System offers advanced protection against flooding, promoting healthier homes by controlling water levels and mitigating harmful elements. Its Wi-Fi-connected Sump Pump Controller provides real-time system status updates. With a nationally recognized transferable lifetime warranty, iBasement's solutions are trusted by homeowners and property managers globally, protecting investments and providing peace of mind.

For more information, visit http://www.ibasement.com.

