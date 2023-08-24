Shipshape Adds Two of Leading Manufacturers of Smart Sump Pumps to their Integrated Smart Home Ecosystem

"We, like other manufacturers, have been looking for a solution that adds additional software intelligence and services to help homeowners get the most value out of our product," said Wyatt Kilmartin, president of Wayne, a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands company. Tweet this

It is now more important than ever to effectively monitor sump pumps and basements for homeowners as severe weather is increasingly leading to expensive damage to homes. According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, the average cost to remodel after a basement flood is approximately $40,000. The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology recently reported that the most immediate danger that Americans face from climate change is the worsening of extreme weather. Homeowners need new and innovative ways to save money and prevent expensive damage that would leave most Americans in a challenging financial position. According to reports, consumers are nearing a breaking point with debt hitting all-time highs as a result of rising inflation, interest rates, and cost increases on home maintenance repairs.

"We see the Shipshape integration as timely and exciting. We, like other manufacturers, have been looking for a solution that adds additional software intelligence and services to help homeowners get the most value out of our product," said Wyatt Kilmartin, president of Wayne, a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands company, upon the announcement of Wayne's integration into Shipshape.

iBasement and Wayne customers will now be able to take advantage of Shipshape's next-generation intelligent features which include:

AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.

Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance issues and assist homeowners in connecting with their providers.

Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.

Provider Network™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance, and manufacturers.

The HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history for each system in the home.

MyProviders™ – Manage service plans, service providers, warranties for appliances and critical systems.

"We are excited that more and more manufacturers are looking to Shipshape as a partner to help them create added value for their connected devices. We seek to enhance their products and establish win-win-win partnerships. We share service revenue with our partners that Shipshape creates through performance monitoring and connected services" said Alexander Linn, Shipshape's Founder and CEO.

Shipshape's App Platform for Manufacturers includes the tools, APIs and SDKs, to make it easy for connected device makers to build on the platform. Selected next-generation features include:

AlertAction™ framework with a prebuilt set of AlertActions

In-app co-branding to showcase the manufacturer logo and highlight their intelligent features

Prebuilt appliance details page with standard and customizable components

Customizable maintenance management, warranty management and troubleshooting guides

Customizable in-app marketplace cards used to offer aftermarket services like extended warranties and replacement parts

Check-engine light API™ to enable the addition of Shipshape features and hooks in other apps

This announcement follows the release of Shipshape Development Program, which offers a platform for manufacturers to connect into an interoperable complete home solution and unlock new opportunities for customer engagement and monetization as well as Aeotec Americas, a leading provider of smart home technology, strategic investment into Shipshape.

