Shipshape Named a Trusted Partner by Santa Fe to Offer Smart Monitoring Solution for Dehumidifiers

Santa Fe customers can now benefit from Shipshape's innovative Dehumidifier Upgrade Solution, which allows any dehumidifier to be upgraded for smarter, more efficient performance. Homeowners will be able to detect potential issues earlier, receive timely alerts, and make informed decisions. This proactive approach to home maintenance and care offers real-time insights into appliance performance metrics such as humidity and energy use, providing homeowners with greater peace of mind.

"Santa Fe has been a long-time leader in home maintenance manufacturing with a culture committed to innovation and customer value. Shipshape allows us to offer a retrofit solution that connects any existing dehumidifier," said Jeff Wimberly, VP of Sales and Marketing at Therma-Stor.

Santa Fe and Shipshape launched these products to a sample of Santa Fe customers beginning in August 2024.

"We are excited that more and more manufacturers are looking to Shipshape as a partner to help them create added value for their customers. We aim to elevate the brands of our manufacturer partners and create win-win outcomes," said Adam Morrisey, Chief Growth Officer at Shipshape.

Santa Fe contractors and homeowners will now be able to take advantage of Shipshape's next-generation intelligent features, which include:

AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications with actionable recommendations to help homeowners reduce risks and improve the performance of critical home systems.

Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance - - issues and assist homeowners in connecting with their providers.

Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service professionals when needed.

Provider Network™ – A network of trusted providers, including contractors, utilities, insurance, and manufacturers.

The HomeHealth Record™ – A complete performance history for each system in the home.

MyProviders™ – A platform to manage service plans, service providers, and warranties for appliances and critical systems.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary home management platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money, and products to help give back to the community. Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai.

About Santa Fe

Santa Fe is a leader in indoor air quality, championing superior quality, innovation, and resilience in their products. As part of Therma-Stor, a Wisconsin-based company with over 30 years of legacy, Santa Fe prides itself on its commercial-grade dehumidifiers, which offer exceptional air filtration. Committed to energy efficiency and exceptional customer satisfaction, Santa Fe continuously sets industry benchmarks.Santa Fe is the innovator and leading manufacturer of whole-home and standalone dehumidifiers, serving crawl space, basement, waterproofing, and HVAC contractors across the country.. For more information, visit santa-fe-products.com.

Media Contact

Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions, 6143151687, [email protected], shipshape.ai

SOURCE Shipshape Solutions