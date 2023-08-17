Shipshape Solutions Adds Massachusetts's Leading Waterproofing and Foundation Company, Pioneer Basement, to Growing Service Provider Network

"Shipshape, in addition to the iBasement System is a breakthrough in our industry with an innovative solution that will benefit our customers," said Joe Pires, President of Pioneer Basement. Tweet this

"At Pioneer Basement, we are constantly innovating to improve quality standards and increase peace of mind for homeowners. Shipshape, in addition to the iBasement System is a breakthrough in our industry with an innovative solution that will benefit our customers," said Joe Pires, President of Pioneer Basement.

Pioneer Basement will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer iBasement with Shipshape's next-generation performance monitoring and predictive maintenance to their customers. This comes following the announcement that the iBasement Sump Pump Controller now works with Shipshape. Pioneer will also become a certified installer of Shipshape's SmartMonitor Solution for Dehumidifiers. Pioneer Basement Services plans to offer these revolutionary solutions to bring peace of mind to new customers as well as past customers who worked with Pioneer before this solution was available.

Shipshape and iBasement will enhance the experience for Pioneer Basement Services customers by seamlessly bundling in next-generation intelligent features including:

-Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance issues and assist homeowners in connecting with - their providers.

-Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.

-Provider Network™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance, and manufacturers.

-The HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history for each iBasement System in the home.

-MyCoverage™ – Warranty and maintenance plan information stored in the Shipshape App.

-AlertActions™ – Proactive iBasement System notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.

"Our software and the iBasement hardware are designed to help local businesses grow more efficiently while increasing customer satisfaction. Quality is really important to the market-leading contractors we work with and we want to help them bring the next generation in quality to their customers," said Dale Johnson, Director of Service Provider Marketing Programs.

This partnership offers Pioneer Basement customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai

About Pioneer Basement Services

Pioneer Basement, a iBasement System installations and a trusted service provider in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with nearly 40 years, specializes in basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, foundation repair, and sump pump replacement. Pioneer Basement prides itself on its highly trained team, including the most Certified Waterproofing Specialist professionals in the Northeast. The company, locally owned and operated, is recognized for its advanced waterproofing products, expert project management, comprehensive insurance coverage, and commitment to health and safety in basements and crawl spaces.

Pioneer Basement is based in Westport, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.pioneerbasement.com

Media Contact

Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions Inc., 6143151687, [email protected], https://www.shipshape.ai/

SOURCE Shipshape Solutions Inc.