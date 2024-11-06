Shipshape Solutions Announces First Partner to Offer It's Private Label App for Home Maintenance, Rescon Basement Solutions

"By partnering with Shipshape to launch this first-of-its-kind RBS app, we're equipping our customers with the best tools available to keep their homes safe, efficient, and well-maintained." - Christopher Brown, CEO and Founder of Rescon Basement Solutions Post this

The Rescon Private Label App, powered by Shipshape, allows RBS to integrate the latest smart home technology into their services, offering homeowners unprecedented control and insight into their home's critical systems. The app's key features include:

Real-time monitoring of critical systems, such as sump pumps and dehumidifiers, to detect issues before they become costly repairs.

Automated maintenance alerts to help ensure each system runs smoothly, extending the life of essential home components.

24/7 remote access to home system data, allowing users to monitor their homes from anywhere and make informed decisions.

Seamless service integration with RBS technicians, simplifying repairs and inspections to maintain peak home performance.

Adam Morrisey, Chief Growth Officer at Shipshape Solutions, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "Rescon is an industry leader partnering with Shipshape to transform the customer experience in home services."

This partnership combines RBS's home services expertise with Shipshape's technological innovations to redefine the approach in the home maintenance industry by reducing the risks associated with unexpected home repairs and making it easier for homeowners to access their trusted service providers.

About Shipshape Solutions

Shipshape Solutions is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. The company's predictive maintenance platform integrates smart home technology to provide homeowners with actionable insights that improve system performance, safety, and efficiency. Based in Austin, TX, Shipshape is revolutionizing the home services industry with its innovative solutions. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai

About Rescon Basement Solutions

Rescon Basement Solutions is a trusted leader in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, and crawl space encapsulation in New England. Known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Rescon delivers innovative and reliable solutions to protect homes from water damage and foundation issues. Learn more at resconsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions, Inc., (205) 207-5775, [email protected], www.shipshape.ai

SOURCE Shipshape Solutions, Inc.