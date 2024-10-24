Shipshape, Wayne Pumps Partner to Offer Professional Monitoring For Smart Sump Pump Customers

"This partnership brings immense value to Wayne Pumps customers by integrating cutting-edge monitoring and proactive maintenance services into an already advanced product," said Eric Tinnemeyer, President of Wayne Pumps Post this

The integration of Shipshape's platform with Wayne Pumps' smart sump pumps is a major advancement in the smart home management industry as this is the first time an appliance manufacturer of this scale has partnered with a third party for an integration and monitoring support. This development follows the launch of Shipshape's app-platform for appliance manufacturers, which provides device makers with easy-to-use developer tools and a powerful software platform to unlock new opportunities for customer engagement and aftermarket services.

"This partnership brings immense value to Wayne Pumps customers by integrating cutting-edge monitoring and proactive maintenance services into an already advanced product," said Eric Tinnemeyer, President of Wayne Pumps. "By working with Shipshape, we're offering our customers an innovative, all-in-one solution that enhances reliability and helps them protect their homes from unexpected flooding events."

Key Benefits for Wayne Pumps Customers:

Professional Monitoring: Shipshape's Home Assistant Monitoring offers professional oversight of sump pump performance, alerting homeowners of any issues before they lead to costly repairs.

Assisted Maintenance: Homeowners receive real-time notifications and actionable recommendations to help them maintain their sump pump and avoid flooding risks.

Expanded System Monitoring: Through Shipshape's retrofit kits, homeowners can connect other home appliances—such as HVAC systems, water heaters, dehumidifiers, and more—to the Shipshape platform, allowing for seamless monitoring of multiple systems in one app.

Service Provider Network: Shipshape connects homeowners with trusted contractors, utilities, and manufacturers for efficient service and repairs.

Complete Home Performance History: Shipshape's HomeHealth Record tracks the performance of all connected home systems, giving homeowners a detailed overview of their systems' health and efficiency.

The offer is currently eligible when customers purchase through Amazon, and is soon expected to be available through The Home Depot and Ace Hardware.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wayne Pumps and extend the value of their smart sump pumps to offer a complete home management solution," said Alexander Linn, Founder and CEO of Shipshape. "With our platform, Wayne Pumps customers gain access to expert monitoring and other key services, empowering them to take better care of their homes while reducing risks."

This announcement follows Shipshape's recent announcement that Santa Fe Dehumidifiers, a leader in indoor air quality, has named Shipshape their preferred monitoring partner, further demonstrating Shipshape's commitment to improving interoperability in the smart home space and providing homeowners with tools to better manage their homes.

About Shipshape

‍Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. The platform offers solutions to reduce maintenance costs and improve the reliability of home systems through advanced analytics and actionable insights. Shipshape's proprietary technology enables interoperability across smart home devices, offering homeowners a simplified and efficient home management experience. For more information, visit shipshape.ai.

About Wayne Pumps

‍Wayne Pumps, a Marmon Holdings company, is a leading manufacturer of water management solutions, including the innovative Basement Guardian HALO® smart sump pump. Wayne is committed to delivering reliable, IoT-connected products that help homeowners manage water issues efficiently. For more information, visit http://www.basement-guardian.com and http://www.waynepumps.com.

Media Contact

Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions, Inc., (205) 207-5775, [email protected], www.shipshape.ai

SOURCE Shipshape Solutions, Inc.