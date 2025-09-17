Shipstore Named to PARCEL Magazine's Hot Supply Chain Solutions List

"We built Shipstore so customers can manage shipping their way—centralizing parcel and LTL, enforcing their rules, and automating decisions without waiting on developers." — Nick Osbern, President of Shipstore Post this

"Shipping teams need both control and flexibility," said Nick Osbern, President of Shipstore. "We built Shipstore so customers can manage shipping their way by centralizing parcel and LTL, enforcing their rules, and automating decisions without waiting on developers. The new site extends that philosophy by giving teams clearer guidance and proof of results."

Shipstore connects directly to customers' ERP, WMS, OMS, and carrier systems—backed by hundreds of integrations—to centralize rating, routing, labeling, packing, and auditing in one platform. A no‑code business rules engine turns shipping policies into automated decisions. Tools like time-in-transit optimization, cartonization, rate simulation, and invoice reconciliation help reduce surcharges, prevent errors, and maintain service levels as volume scales.

Customer Perspective

"Shipstore lets us configure shipping rules ourselves. With rate simulation and time‑in‑transit logic, we keep our shipping costs in check and prevent errors while processing about 45,000 parcels a month."

— Logistics Manager, CJ Pony Parts

About Shipstore

Shipstore is a flexible, multi‑carrier shipping platform built for high‑volume parcel and LTL shippers. By connecting shipping systems and carriers in a single platform, Shipstore gives teams the control to automate workflows, cut costs, and scale operations across locations, without rewriting their tech stack or submitting support tickets. Backed by a team of logistics experts, Shipstore combines powerful software with hands‑on partnership to help organizations ship smarter, spend less, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.shipstoresoftware.com.

Media Contact

Ami Bensman, Shipstore, 1 (816) 781-5100, [email protected], www.shipstoresoftware.com

