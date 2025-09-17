Shipstore Named to PARCEL Magazine's Hot Supply Chain Solutions List

Shipstore was named to PARCEL Magazine's 2025–2026 Hot Supply Chain Solutions list, which highlights providers helping shippers reduce costs, meet delivery demands, and streamline complex logistics. The recognition follows Shipstore's launch of a new website focused on outcome-driven shipping solutions.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipstore, a multi‑carrier shipping automation platform for high‑volume parcel and LTL operations, has been named to PARCEL Magazine's 2025–2026 Hot Supply Chain Solutions list. The annual issue recognizes providers that help shippers control costs, meet tighter delivery expectations, and manage increasingly complex logistics.
In tandem with the recognition, Shipstore has unveiled a redesigned website that reflects its core mission: making complex shipping simple. The new experience organizes content around outcomes—cost reduction, service reliability, and operational speed—and provides role‑based resources, case studies, and integration details so operations, technology, and finance leaders can quickly see how Shipstore fits their environment and ROI objectives.
"Shipping teams need both control and flexibility," said Nick Osbern, President of Shipstore. "We built Shipstore so customers can manage shipping their way by centralizing parcel and LTL, enforcing their rules, and automating decisions without waiting on developers. The new site extends that philosophy by giving teams clearer guidance and proof of results."
Shipstore connects directly to customers' ERP, WMS, OMS, and carrier systems—backed by hundreds of integrations—to centralize rating, routing, labeling, packing, and auditing in one platform. A no‑code business rules engine turns shipping policies into automated decisions. Tools like time-in-transit optimization, cartonization, rate simulation, and invoice reconciliation help reduce surcharges, prevent errors, and maintain service levels as volume scales.
Customer Perspective
"Shipstore lets us configure shipping rules ourselves. With rate simulation and time‑in‑transit logic, we keep our shipping costs in check and prevent errors while processing about 45,000 parcels a month."
— Logistics Manager, CJ Pony Parts
About Shipstore
Shipstore is a flexible, multi‑carrier shipping platform built for high‑volume parcel and LTL shippers. By connecting shipping systems and carriers in a single platform, Shipstore gives teams the control to automate workflows, cut costs, and scale operations across locations, without rewriting their tech stack or submitting support tickets. Backed by a team of logistics experts, Shipstore combines powerful software with hands‑on partnership to help organizations ship smarter, spend less, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.shipstoresoftware.com.
