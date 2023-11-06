Shipwreck Beads announces the launch of the VIB Rewards Program

Shipwreck Beads a US-based company that offers the World's Largest Selection of Beads, in addition to a huge selection of beading accessories, jewelry making supplies is thrilled to announce the launch of a new loyalty program "VIB REWARDS". Designed by Zinrelo, a SaaS-based loyalty platform, the objective was to improve customer retention and engagement across all sales channels. Furthermore, the aim was to elevate the overall in-store customer experience.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zinrelo development team had a crucial role in the successful launch of "VIB Rewards," a holistic loyalty platform that provides substantial incentives to users for every purchase they make at Shipwreck Beads, no matter where or when they make their purchases. The program comprises three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. VIB Rewards offers a fresh avenue for both new and current customers to engage in and explore advantages. Customers earn one point for each dollar they spend, including a generous 40-point welcome bonus, all of which can be used for in-store or online redemptions. Members can also accumulate rewards through non-purchase activities such as creating an account, uploading receipts, posting reviews on social media, referring friends, and enjoying a special birthday bonus. These customized rewards encompass seasonal gifts, complimentary shipping, and free goodies.
Most importantly, the VIB rewards program can help us capture actionable zero and first-party data, allowing us to drive greater personalization throughout the customer experience.
"Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs. This is why we wanted a platform provider like Zinrelo that was flexible and enabled plenty of exclusive and engaging features for everyone. – says Pat Simmons, Marketing Director at Shipwreck Beads.
"It's a pleasure to have such a popular bead brand on board! We're proud to support Shipwreck Beads as they launch their loyalty program and bring new customer experiences to their visitors support them in their unique point-of-sale model and strengthen their customer relationships through their program – says Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo.
ABOUT ZINRELO:
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based, AI-powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs. With 14+ years of experience, Zinrelo has worked with brands like EJ Gallo, Olsen, Stride Rite, Vida Group, Leonisa, DefenAge, Jelly Belly, Fechheimer, etc. to create innovative rewards programs to improve their customer retention and repeat purchase revenues.
ABOUT SHIPWRECK BEADS:
Shipwreck Beads was established in 1969. As the premier US retailer of Czech glass beads, Shipwreck Beads takes pride in offering an unparalleled selection, including coveted favorites like Preciosa Ornela seed beads, fire-polished glass beads, and Preciosa Crystal beads. In addition, our diverse inventory boasts a plethora of gemstones, sterling silver, lamp work beads, pewter, books, beading accessories, and jewelry-making tools. We are a one-stop destination for all your beading needs, complemented by an array of in-store jewelry-making classes.
