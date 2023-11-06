Shipwreck Beads announces the launch of the VIB Rewards Program

Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs. This is why we wanted a platform provider like Zinrelo that was flexible and enabled plenty of exclusive and engaging features for everyone. Post this

"Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs. This is why we wanted a platform provider like Zinrelo that was flexible and enabled plenty of exclusive and engaging features for everyone. – says Pat Simmons, Marketing Director at Shipwreck Beads.

"It's a pleasure to have such a popular bead brand on board! We're proud to support Shipwreck Beads as they launch their loyalty program and bring new customer experiences to their visitors support them in their unique point-of-sale model and strengthen their customer relationships through their program – says Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo.

ABOUT ZINRELO:

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based, AI-powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs. With 14+ years of experience, Zinrelo has worked with brands like EJ Gallo, Olsen, Stride Rite, Vida Group, Leonisa, DefenAge, Jelly Belly, Fechheimer, etc. to create innovative rewards programs to improve their customer retention and repeat purchase revenues.

ABOUT SHIPWRECK BEADS:

Shipwreck Beads was established in 1969. As the premier US retailer of Czech glass beads, Shipwreck Beads takes pride in offering an unparalleled selection, including coveted favorites like Preciosa Ornela seed beads, fire-polished glass beads, and Preciosa Crystal beads. In addition, our diverse inventory boasts a plethora of gemstones, sterling silver, lamp work beads, pewter, books, beading accessories, and jewelry-making tools. We are a one-stop destination for all your beading needs, complemented by an array of in-store jewelry-making classes.

