"Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (As Told by Himself)" debuts in FHU Theatre This October

Serving as a senior capstone project for FHU theatre major Jack Joiner, "Shipwrecked!" is a family-friendly story, with a colorful cast of characters, that is sure to provide audiences with a night of spectacle and adventure.

The title character, Louis de Rougemont, is a 19th century adventurer/explorer who is marooned on a tropical island, along with the intrepid Captain Jensen, after embarking on a fantastical journey across the sea. On the island he encounters many dangers, but he also makes some friends, like Bruno the dog and an aboriginal woman named Yamba. Rougemont claims that every word from his record is true – but what is the audience to believe?

As director, Joiner is excited to bring this story to life with his fellow theatre students. "The play is a whole lot of family fun, with all the spectacle I could work into it," Joiner said. "Like all good stories worth telling, it holds at its heart a compelling moral question: How important is the truth to a good story?"

The character of Rougemont is being played by Seth Wilson, an FHU alumnus and graduate of the theatre program. "Jack has amazing ideas, and with the prop team's ability to execute those ideas… it's just a perfect mix," Wilson said. "We all work together to elevate one another and improve each other's work."

Other cast members for the show include Grace Sykes, Luke Noles, Collett Heenan and Trenton Sweeney, and Sarah Bowen serves as the show's stage manager.

"I'm really grateful for Dr. Cliff Thompson, Brandyn Graves and the FHU theatre program," Joiner said. "A lot of universities do not offer the experience of directing a full length show, and I'm proud that this show is the culmination of my time at FHU as a theatre student. I'm incredibly proud of my cast and crew who decided to embark on this five-week adventure with me. I couldn't have hoped for a better group of people to help me bring this story to life."

