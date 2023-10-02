Shirley Brasserie Brings Modern Flair and Hollywood Glamour To The Hollywood Roosevelt With New Brunch Experience

Iconic Hotel Introduces Weekend Brunch Led by Chef de Cuisine Craig Hopson

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hollywood Roosevelt introduces a new weekend brunch offering at the hotel's signature restaurant Shirley Brasserie, a vibrant new dining experience in the heart of Hollywood's most beloved hotel. Celebrating authentic French-Californian flavors, Shirley Brasserie's new weekend brunch features a comprehensive menu of raw bar selections, cheese and charcuterie boards, sweets and other LA favorites, accompanied by live music and St-Germain spritz delights. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef de Cuisine Craig Hopson, whose culinary journey spans two decades in Michelin-starred establishments such as Guy Savoy and Lucas Carton in Paris, as well as Le Cirque in New York, Shirley Brasserie promises an unparalleled weekend brunch experience.

Shirley Brasserie aims to elevate brasserie classics with a focus on fresh, sustainable ingredients sourced primarily from local producers, combined with modern French cooking technique to deliver dishes that encapsulate the authentic flavors of the region. Highlights include a cheese and charcuterie bar featuring freshly butchered meats, table showstoppers such as the Donut Tower and Pedestal of Pastries, European-inspired brunch delicacies such as duck confit, crab cake benedict, fried chicken and biscuits, and grilled lobster tail as well as Los Angeles favorites including acai bowls, avocado toast, keto breakfast and skillet baked omelets.

On Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Shirley Brasserie will come alive with the vibrant sounds of La Maro Swing, setting the perfect backdrop for a leisurely brunch affair.

Shirley Brasserie is open seven days a week for dinner and Saturdays and Sundays for brunch, accepting reservations on OpenTable.

For more information, call (323) 856-1970 or visit shirleybrasserie.com. Find us on social media @shirleybrasserie.

About The Hollywood Roosevelt

The Hollywood Roosevelt is a legendary boutique hotel and entertainment industry institution, long known as the epicenter for industry movers and shakers on Hollywood Boulevard. With retro poolside cabana rooms and chic tower rooms with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, the hotel offers a glamorous urban oasis in the heart of Hollywood. The iconic Tropicana Pool is the only locale in the world where guests can swim in a million-dollar work of art painted by the acclaimed David Hockney. From poolside eatery Rosy CafI to 25 Degrees serving up some of the best burgers in LA, and Tinseltown hangouts The Spare Room and the recently revived Cinegrill, which plays host to talented entertainers, The Hollywood Roosevelt is the most coveted place to see and be seen in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @thehollywoodroosevelt.

About R&B Lab

With over two decades in the food and beverage sector in Asia, Australia, Europe and the USA, R&B Lab has been dedicated to creating, launching, and running experience-driven restaurants and bars, designed to be cutting-edge, high-yielding and long-term. R&B Lab curates distinct dining experiences that celebrate quality ingredients and enhanced special moments. Always pushing boundaries, R&B Lab's dynamic portfolio continues to expand globally, with over 10 cutting-edge venues under its helm. For more information, visit www.randblab.com/about-us/

