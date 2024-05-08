Sho and Co Named Finalist in Kitchen Design Competition

"It's truly humbling to be a finalist in a world-wide competition that received over 1600 entrants. The Sho and Co team is ecstatic." - Shoshanna Shapiro, Sho and Co Post this

About Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove

Icons of design and paragons of performance, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove are the refrigeration, cooking, and dishwashing specialists found in world's most luxurious homes. We are dedicated to helping you create the functional, flexible, and beautiful kitchen of your dreams.

About Shoshanna Shapiro | Sho and Co

BEHIND THE STUDIO

Our work is founded in the belief that the best interiors balance beauty and function. Every space we touch is designed with our clients' needs, style, and aspirations in mind. We are adept at crafting homes that enhance the lives of their owners in meaningful and lasting ways.

OUR VALUES

Award-winning luxury interior designer of Sho and Co (https://www.shoshannaco.com), Shoshanna Shapiro, delves into the effective use of functional spaces to create unique luxury experiences for her clients. Her approach to design not only reveals the inner beauty and style of her clients, it rejuvenates the soul.

As a well-established designer, Shoshanna is no stranger to tackling challenging projects from complete renovations to new additions – she's done it all with confidence. As an entrepreneur, Shoshanna's industry knowledge has served her clients well and her industry-wide creative talents are recognized by HGTV, Modern Luxury Magazine, Homes & Gardens, Home & Design, Houzz, and local media. She's often quoted in industry articles by Architectural Digest, Forbes Home, and the Wall Street Journal.

