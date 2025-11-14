Shock Hosting Achieves ICANN Accreditation to Enhance Domain and Hosting Solutions

"This is a defining moment for Shock Hosting. ICANN accreditation allows us to deepen our relationship with our customers by providing them with a full-service experience—from hosting and servers to domain registration and management." — Ashton Sherman, CEO of Shock Hosting Post this

"This is a defining moment for Shock Hosting," said Ashton Sherman, CEO of Shock Hosting. "ICANN accreditation allows us to deepen our relationship with our customers by providing them with a full-service experience—from hosting and servers to domain registration and management. It's a natural next step in our mission to make reliable, high-performance web infrastructure accessible to everyone."

Shock Hosting's ICANN accreditation underscores the company's ongoing investment in global infrastructure and compliance standards. In the coming months, the company will roll out new domain-related services and tools designed to enhance user experience and streamline website management.

For more information about Shock Hosting, visit shockhosting.com

About Shock Hosting

Founded in 2013, Shock Hosting is a global hosting and server provider focused on delivering high-performance, affordable, and reliable solutions. With data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Shock Hosting empowers businesses and individuals to build and scale their online presence with confidence.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Shock Hosting, 1 7328128020, [email protected], https://shockhosting.com

SOURCE Shock Hosting