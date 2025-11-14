Shock Hosting Achieves ICANN Accreditation to Enhance Domain and Hosting Solutions

Shock Hosting, a global hosting provider, has officially achieved ICANN accreditation, allowing the company to become a fully authorized domain registrar. This milestone expands Shock Hosting's service portfolio to include direct domain registration and management, reinforcing its commitment to performance, reliability, and customer empowerment worldwide.
PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shock Hosting, a leading provider of high-performance hosting solutions, proudly announces its official accreditation by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). This significant milestone marks Shock Hosting's enhanced commitment in the global domain market, positioning the company to deliver greater value, security, and control to its worldwide customer base.
ICANN accreditation is a rigorous process that recognizes organizations meeting the highest standards of technical capability, financial stability, and operational integrity. As an accredited registrar, Shock Hosting will now have direct access to top-level domain registries, allowing it to offer competitive pricing, faster provisioning, and enhanced domain management features.
"This is a defining moment for Shock Hosting," said Ashton Sherman, CEO of Shock Hosting. "ICANN accreditation allows us to deepen our relationship with our customers by providing them with a full-service experience—from hosting and servers to domain registration and management. It's a natural next step in our mission to make reliable, high-performance web infrastructure accessible to everyone."
Shock Hosting's ICANN accreditation underscores the company's ongoing investment in global infrastructure and compliance standards. In the coming months, the company will roll out new domain-related services and tools designed to enhance user experience and streamline website management.
For more information about Shock Hosting, visit shockhosting.com
About Shock Hosting
Founded in 2013, Shock Hosting is a global hosting and server provider focused on delivering high-performance, affordable, and reliable solutions. With data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Shock Hosting empowers businesses and individuals to build and scale their online presence with confidence.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Shock Hosting, 1 7328128020, [email protected], https://shockhosting.com
SOURCE Shock Hosting
Share this article