Shocking Family Secrets Lead Author to Lean on God and Publish New Memoir

Tragic family event reveals husband's long-time sexual assault on family
SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lois Young is a mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of seven. Seen as a leader to her offspring, Lois is no stranger to putting her family first, even in the most tragic of family dynamics.
Sharing her story for the first time in her new book, "Along Came Hell, or So I Thought," Young writes a memoir following her family's journey to healing after a dark secret is discovered about Young's husband of 42 years. In addition, she includes how faith allowed her to recognize her pain, name it, and hand her hurt to the Lord.
"The night I learned my husband had sexually assaulted our loved ones, I spent several tearful hours in bed trying to figure out what had just happened," Young said. "However, God's hand at work brought peace during my hell and the assurance of knowing that our story could be used for his glory, even though we did not know what that could look like."
Throughout the family's journey to recovery, readers will see conversations, circumstances, Bible studies, and how the Holy Spirit brought healing throughout. With the courage and support of her loved ones, Young continued to have God use her life for others, who may be in the midst of their hell, looking for guidance.
"My hope is for people going through difficult situations to begin understanding that there is hope, even when it's not visible all the time," Young said. "Though a long, often painful process for us, the Lord knows what he is doing and will often surprise us in the process."
"Along Came Hell, or So I Thought"
By Lois Young
ISBN: 9781669835158 (softcover); 9781669835134 (electronic)
Available at Author's Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Lois Young is a mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of seven. She has written stories and poems for her family and friends' enjoyment over many years, including church newsletters, blog posts, and cards. In addition to her love for writing, Young took up painting in her retirement years. She enjoys watching clouds, solving word puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends, and the Lord. She resides in Seattle, Wash. To learn more, please visit https://www.loisyoungbook.com/.
