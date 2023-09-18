Shocking Family Secrets Lead Author to Lean on God and Publish New Memoir

"My hope is for people going through difficult situations to begin understanding that there is hope, even when it's not visible all the time." Tweet this

"The night I learned my husband had sexually assaulted our loved ones, I spent several tearful hours in bed trying to figure out what had just happened," Young said. "However, God's hand at work brought peace during my hell and the assurance of knowing that our story could be used for his glory, even though we did not know what that could look like."

Throughout the family's journey to recovery, readers will see conversations, circumstances, Bible studies, and how the Holy Spirit brought healing throughout. With the courage and support of her loved ones, Young continued to have God use her life for others, who may be in the midst of their hell, looking for guidance.

"My hope is for people going through difficult situations to begin understanding that there is hope, even when it's not visible all the time," Young said. "Though a long, often painful process for us, the Lord knows what he is doing and will often surprise us in the process."

"Along Came Hell, or So I Thought"

By Lois Young

ISBN: 9781669835158 (softcover); 9781669835134 (electronic)

Available at Author's Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lois Young is a mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of seven. She has written stories and poems for her family and friends' enjoyment over many years, including church newsletters, blog posts, and cards. In addition to her love for writing, Young took up painting in her retirement years. She enjoys watching clouds, solving word puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends, and the Lord. She resides in Seattle, Wash. To learn more, please visit https://www.loisyoungbook.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

480-306-6597

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, tmoralez@lavidge.com

SOURCE Lois Young