Shop Local and Celebrate Creativity at Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa's Third Annual Holiday Market

Attendees can explore a vibrant mix of handcrafted pottery, textiles, small prints and paintings, sculptures, jewelry, soaps, jams, and finely carved wooden pieces perfect for holiday gifting, all created by artisans from Napa, Sonoma, and the Bay Area.

"Our third annual Holiday Market celebrates the creative energy that makes the Rail Arts District so unique," said Shelly Willis, Executive Director of RAD. "Each purchase supports both the artists and the ongoing transformation of Action Junction into a dynamic public art and gathering space for the community."

On Sunday, December 7, the market will celebrate "Family Day," presented in partnership with Blue Oak School. The festive afternoon will feature kid-friendly activities offering families a joyful way to connect while parents browse the market. Adding a literary twist, Napa poet Aisha Rivera will join the festivities, guiding children and families in crafting their own original holiday poems.

Proceeds from the RAD Holiday Market directly support the Rail Arts District, funding future public art installations and community programs. The event reflects the District's mission to foster creativity, connection, and dialogue through art, offering shoppers the chance to discover one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local artists and small businesses.

Those unable to attend can still support RAD through CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide, which raises funds for exceptional Napa County nonprofits and fosters collaboration among community organizations. Learn more at candogiveguide.org/nonprofits/rail-arts-district-napa.

About Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa

Established in 2016, Rail Arts District Napa (RAD) radically enriches the community through investment in and stewardship of a new public art district in The City of Napa. RAD begins in Napa's Oxbow District and continues northward for two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping, and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD plans to transform these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art. Today, residents and visitors can experience nearly two dozen works of art in the RAD. To learn more about the Rail Arts District Napa, a registered 501(c)3, visit www.radnapa.org or find RAD on Facebook.com/RADNapa and Instagram.com/RADNapa.

