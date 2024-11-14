Shop-Vac Gets a Black Friday Makeover. Sitewide Savings, New Look, Same Great Cleaning Power

Shop-Vac®, a leading manufacturer of wet/dry vacuums and accessories, is gearing up for its biggest Black Friday sale yet with an exciting website redesign and a massive sitewide discount. From November 25 through December 2 (Cyber Monday), customers can enjoy 25% off all products and free shipping to contiguous states on orders over $50.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop-Vac®, a leading manufacturer of wet/dry vacuums and accessories, is gearing up for its biggest Black Friday sale yet with an exciting website redesign and a massive sitewide discount. From November 25 through December 2 (Cyber Monday), customers can enjoy 25% off all products and free shipping to contiguous states on orders over $50.

New Look for a New Season

In anticipation of Black Friday, Shop-Vac is preparing to unveil a redesigned website with a distinctive new visual identity. Launching on November 25, the updated site will feature a darker color scheme and a unique Black Friday logo to mark the occasion. This temporary redesign highlights the brand's extensive Black Friday promotions, including a sitewide discount on wet/dry vacuums, accessories, air movers, and more.

Unbeatable Deals on Top-Quality Products

Shop-Vac's Black Friday sale includes deep discounts on all products, including wet/dry vacuums, cordless vacuums, air movers, accessories, and more. With 25% off sitewide, shoppers can save big on the tools they need to tackle any cleaning task.

Free Shipping for Added Convenience

In addition to the sitewide discount, Shop-Vac is also offering free shipping on orders over $50 to contiguous states. This added convenience makes it even easier for customers to take advantage of the Black Friday savings.

Don't Miss Out on the Biggest Sale of the Year

Shop-Vac's Black Friday sale is a limited-time event, so mark your calendars and visit the website on November 25 to take advantage of these incredible deals.

