Shopify Agency in Berlin - Germany Supports Businesses with Digital Growth

"Many firms face unstable setups, maintenance backlogs, and upgrade pain. We migrate B2B stores to Shopify—fast, stable, scalable. When WooCommerce crashes strike, we've moved complex shops to Shopify in weeks," says Alexander Scherbaum, CEO, 4TFM E-Commerce Agency.

What the Berlin-based Shopify agency delivers

B2B store with Shopify: customer-specific pricing, net/gross handling, roles & permissions, quote and approval flows, ERP/CRM integration, multilingual & multi-currency.

Migration to Shopify (from WooCommerce & Shopware): structured data transfer (products, customers, orders), URL mapping & SEO continuity, payment/shipping setups, system hardening and performance tuning.

Ongoing support: roadmap-driven enhancements, conversion optimisation, UX/UI iterations, security & compliance updates, monitoring & support.

Learn more about 4TFM E-Commerce Agency's Shopify services here:

https://en.ecommerce-agentur.net/shopify/migration

Why switch to Shopify now?

Scalability without maintenance overhead: updates, hosting, and security are handled—teams can focus on revenue growth.

Time-to-market: features go live faster; launches and replatforming happen in clear, predictable sprints.

B2B fit: from customer-specific catalogues to approval workflows—Shopify can be elegantly extended for complex B2B processes.

"Our goal is to get shop teams out of fire-fighting mode," Scherbaum adds. "Instead of bugs and downtime, we focus on commerce functionality, reliable data flows, and measurable conversion levers. That's exactly what mid-sized companies need when they actively drive digitalisation."

About 4TFM E-Commerce Agency (Berlin)

4TFM specialises in B2B Shopify projects from its base in Berlin. The team delivers bespoke Shopify stores, manages complex migrations from WooCommerce and Shopware, and supports companies from technical concept through to ongoing optimisation—centralised, transparent, and with high quality standards. 4TFM has been a certified Shopify Partner since 2018 and supports clients from ambitious startups through to mid-market Shopify Plus organizations.

Media Contact

Julia Bauer, E-Commerce Agentur GmbH, 49 3040363890, [email protected], https://en.ecommerce-agentur.net/

SOURCE E-Commerce Agentur GmbH