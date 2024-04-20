Shoplooks Wins Best Content Partnership for Uniqlo Campaign at US Partnership Awards 2024

"Being recognized by the USPA serves as a powerful validation of our innovative approach to influencer marketing. These awards fuel our determination to continuously push boundaries and nurture lasting collaborations with premier brands." Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from esteemed players and leaders in the partnership marketing industry," said Miji Sarwono, Business Director at Shoplooks. "Our sincerest thanks go to Hello Partner, Rakuten Advertising, and also our amazing team for the dedication and hard work in consistently delivering ROI-driven and impactful campaigns for our clients."

The winning campaign combined Shoplooks' expertise in influencer marketing with Uniqlo's commitment to diversity, constant evolution, and challenging style conventions. The campaigns with Uniqlo and Alo Yoga put the spotlight on the authentic stories and creativity of a diverse and carefully selected group of fashion and lifestyle content creators to promote brand awareness and drive impactful business results.

"Being recognized by the USPA serves as a powerful validation of our innovative approach to influencer marketing. These awards fuel our determination to continuously push boundaries and nurture lasting collaborations with premier brands," added Sarwono. "We are proud to play our part in shaping the future of the creator economy and building partnerships that go the distance."

USPA 2024 finalists were selected by a panel of judges and industry leaders. Winners were announced at the ceremony in Miami on April 17, 2024.

