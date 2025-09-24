Shopnomix and Affiliate.com Unite to Power the Next Wave of AI Commerce

"By combining our technology and structured data with Shopnomix's monetization engine, companies can go live tomorrow instead of spending years and millions of dollars attempting to build it themselves." - David Shapiro, CEO, Affiliate.com Post this

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Instant AI Monetization - Launch revenue in days, not years;

World's Largest Product Dataset - Over 1B products from more than 20,000 merchants worldwide;

products from more than 20,000 merchants worldwide; Clean, Structured Data - Normalized attributes across 30+ countries for turnkey AI integration; and

Beyond Walled Gardens - Extends the economics of retail media to the open web, giving new entrants the ability to compete on equal footing.

Imagine an AI-driven fashion curation app. By leveraging the Affiliate.com platform, the app can instantly access normalized product data from thousands of merchants. Every item surfaced to the user is not only contextually relevant but also fully monetized. This seamless blend of structured data and monetization capabilities enables the app to transform user engagement into immediate, measurable revenue.

"Our partnership with Affliate.com provides the missing link for AI commerce," said Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group, parent company of Shopnomix. "We're enabling conversations, agents and platforms to instantly become commerce engines, effectively reshaping how the world buys and sells online."

As AI continues to reshape every industry, the need for seamless integration of commerce capabilities becomes paramount. The partnership streamlines the process for AI-driven platforms and empowers creators, platforms and merchants to effectively reach consumers in real-time. By harnessing the vast product dataset, technology and monetization tools available through the collaboration between Shopnomix and Affiliate.com, businesses can unlock new revenue streams, enhance user engagement and create tailored shopping experiences that align with consumer preferences.

"We make it easy for LLMs, agents and creator platforms to activate commerce on day one," said David Shapiro, CEO of Affiliate.com. "By combining our technology and structured data with Shopnomix's monetization engine, companies can go live tomorrow instead of spending years and millions of dollars attempting to build it themselves."

Shopnomix and Affiliate.com invite AI companies, publishers and platforms to schedule a demo and see how quickly they can activate commerce revenue.

About Shopnomix

Shopnomix, a Nomix Group company, offers an AI-ready performance marketing platform designed to capitalize on consumer intent signals and enhance brand visibility. By leveraging advanced data-driven strategies, Shopnomix connects brands with publishers, enabling optimized performance and maximizing revenue potential in e-commerce. Our self-serve platform empowers clients to monetize their inventory through innovative ad-serving technologies, streamlining the customer journey from intent to conversion. As part of Nomix Group, Shopnomix is committed to navigating the complexities of modern marketing, driving sustainable growth and seizing emerging opportunities in digital commerce. Explore more at https://shopnomix.com.

About Affiliate.com

Affiliate.com is a data and technology company that is transforming the affiliate marketing landscape by offering a global product search engine and monetization solutions from tens of thousands of merchants worldwide all from a single platform. By aggregating and normalizing data for merchants across dozens of affiliate networks globally, Affiliate.com optimizes the process of sourcing and monetizing top offers, thereby generating substantial revenue for publishers with reduced operational complexities. Affiliate.com's innovative solutions empower users to maximize revenue potential through seamless collaboration while enhancing customer satisfaction, all in a rapidly evolving digital marketplace. Join us at https://affiliate.com to unlock unprecedented opportunities in both traditional and AI-driven commerce.

Media Contact

Tony Winders, The Winders Group, 1 (818) 554-9236, [email protected]

Jason Kalish, Affiliate.com, [email protected]

SOURCE Shopnomix