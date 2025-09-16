Shopnomix Invests in Creator.Co to Power an Agentic Marketplace for Content-To-Commerce

"Partnering with Creator.co allows us to pair their content delivery engine with our scalable access to performance-based offers, helping both brands and creators tap into this once-in-a-generation transformation." - Colin Jeavons, CEO, Nomix Group Post this

"Shopping online is changing at an extraordinary pace," said Colin Jeavons, CEO and founder of Shopnomix and Nomix Group. "The traditional Google-to-website path is giving way to AI answer engines and creator-driven content. Partnering with Creator.co allows us to pair their content delivery engine with our scalable access to performance-based offers, helping both brands and creators tap into this once-in-a-generation transformation."

Through the investment, Shopnomix will power Creator.co's conversion engine, connecting its access to more than 50,000 brands and performance-based offers to the world's largest creator database of 400 million influencers. The combined platform creates an unmatched foundation for scaling creator-led commerce worldwide.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shopnomix as both investor and partner," said Vinod Varma, CEO and co-founder of Creator.co. "By uniting our content engine with Shopnomix's monetization layer, we're building the infrastructure for a next-generation marketplace where content is optimized, performance is predictable and commerce is accelerated."

Together, Shopnomix and Creator.co are shaping the future of the creator economy, enabling brands to thrive at the intersection of AI, content and commerce.

About Shopnomix

Shopnomix, a Nomix Group company, is a leading performance marketing platform dedicated to driving incremental sales through intent-driven, performance-based strategies. Serving both brands and publishers, Shopnomix provides powerful monetization technologies and data insights to optimize consumer connections and brand engagement. With a focus on non-traditional digital media placement, Shopnomix has successfully generated over $4 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) from more than 100 million consumers for over 50,000 brands. By empowering marketers to effectively navigate the complexities of modern commerce, Shopnomix is transforming the economics of shopping and enhancing the way brands and publishers connect with their audiences. For more information, visit shopnomix.com.

About Creator.co

Creator.co is an influencer marketing platform that turns content into commerce. By combining a content engine with a conversion engine, Creator.co enables performance-driven collaborations between brands and influencers at scale. Trusted by Nike, Amazon, Best Buy, Oakley, and agencies like Gen3, Creator.co gives brands access to a global network of 400 million creators. Recognized by G2 as a Leader in Influencer Marketing, Creator.co is building the future of commerce where every piece of content can drive measurable results.

Media Contact

Tony Winders, The Winders Group, 1 8185549236, [email protected]

SOURCE Shopnomix