Shoreline Awning & Patio, building first impressions with custom-designed and manufactured iron gates

Driveway gates.

Walk-through gates.

Main gates.

Enclosures gates.

Architectural features for awnings, patios, gardens, and shade structures.

"We build first impressions," said Ryan. "The many types and styles of gates that our ironwork artists design and manufacture are as unlimited as our customers' imaginations."

The Paso Robles awning and custom iron gate company delivers personality, privacy, security, and protection in any style. From solid panel privacy, detailed wrought iron work, to sleek modern, Shoreline builds gates to customers' unique specifications.

The design team precisely measures each space, and every gate is custom-designed and manufactured for the space it is to occupy.

Gate opening technologies include remote control entry, smartphone integration, keypad or RFID access, solar-powered systems, battery or hardwired power options, timed entry, and manual override for emergencies. Automatic gate opening is included for every new gate, and can also be installed for existing gates.

Built for Central Coast microclimates, ranging from cool ocean breezes, salt spray, fog, and winds, to inland fluctuating temperatures, gates are constructed from high-grade steel, iron, and weather-resistant UV and corrosion-resistant finishes. Complete with industrial-grade hinges and automation components, Shoreline gates are built to handle wind, rain, salt air, and sun.

"We also offer the ability for customers to upload pictures and sketches of their designs through our contact form," said Ryan. "Go to our contact page, fill out the contact form, then upload the image. It's not required, but seeing what someone has in mind before we meet helps us see what the customer envisions. Don't worry if you don't have anything to upload. We'll work with you to help shape your idea."

The Paso Robles custom metal gate and awning manufacturer has also recently added financing assistance. Complete the online financing calculator for financing options. "We understand that investing in quality products is a significant commitment to your property. Our partnership with Hearth Financial provides flexible, convenient financing options for our customers throughout the Central Coast region," reports Ryan.

Shoreline Awning & Patio talent is always available to answer questions and assist with design ideas.

Shoreline Awning & Patio, Inc.

3514 Combine St.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-4110 or (805) 542-9300

Media Contact

