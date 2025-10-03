Shoreline Awning and Patio answers, 'Are storefront awnings an underestimated branding tool?'

Storefront awnings perform double duty in a branding strategy and positive associations with a brand. Post this

Storefront awnings perform double duty in a branding strategy by providing both conscious and subconscious positive associations with a brand. Installing quality, custom awnings from the Atascadero awning design and manufacturing team delivers many benefits that add up to brand recognition and customer loyalty.

Visibility, the ease with which awnings provide quick visibility from the street or parking lot, encourages customers. Busy streets divide a potential customer's attention between avoiding pedestrians and other vehicles and trying to locate a business. Well-placed awnings with quality branding make a business easier to locate.

Colors influence perception and evoke senses that attract customers, such as curiosity, convenience, comfort, and trust.

A customized atmosphere created by the style of awning helps establish perceptions of professionalism, quality merchandise and service, fun, relaxation, and other experiences that are the core of a business's customer experiences.

Awnings provide protection from the weather. The practical experience someone gets from seeking shelter from a hot sidewalk or pouring rain under a business's awning encourages new customer experiences.

Awnings elevate customer experiences with activities such as al fresco dining, afternoon winetasting, boutique browsing, and other services, building brand loyalty and return business.

The Shoreline Awning & Patio team custom designs creative, versatile shade products from scratch. Its products lead the way in custom shade products, including awnings, commercial patio covers and enclosures, pergolas, gazebos, sunrooms, shade sails, and more that enrich the customer experience. Commercial and industrial enterprises, and residences, throughout California, from Monterey to Ventura, are benefiting from Shoreline's one-on-one custom-designed and manufactured products.

Awnings from the Atascadero experts exceed industry standards and are mounted on welded steel frames with rust-resistant powder-coated finishes. Custom designs, configurations, and color schemes can be imprinted with the company logo to boost brand recognition. Original ornamental ironwork by Shoreline's talented in-house welders adds a memorable, heightened style.

The experienced and talented Shoreline crew works side-by-side with every customer to craft the perfect shade structure and is committed from start to finish for design, construction, and installation. Every custom product comes with a lifetime transferable warranty.

Shoreline Awning & Patio, Inc.

3514 Combine St

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-4110

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Shoreline Awnings & Patio, Inc.